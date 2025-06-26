Alabama Football Double Dips on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's pick up the pieces on the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss last night's first round of the NBA Draft with a look at the Crimson Tide players hoping to hear their names called tonight, before diving into recruiting as the football program looks to snag two big time offensive players and then land in the wrestling ring with Jasper Reid of New Era Wrestling.
The show opens with last night's NBA Draft and corrections from Wednesday's show. We play over/under with tonight's second round. Will Alabama see over or under .5 players selected tonight?
We then preview the evening on the football recruiting trail as Alabama is in line to secure two top offensive prospects.
We welcome Jasper Reid to the program to discuss New Era Wrestling's next event on July 12. The Star Spangled Bash will be held at Swann Gym at 7:30 p.m. Our very own Joe Gaither will serve as the special guest ring announcer.
