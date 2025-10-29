Alabama Football Faces the Unknown on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Zach Guffey from Strength Roofing and Siding. The program gets Guffey's thoughts on this past week's South Carolina game, discusses the changes at LSU and debates what the toughest game left on Alabama's schedule.
We kick off the show with Guffey reviewing this past week's game against the Gamecocks and discussing the character the Crimson Tide put on display as well as the creativity of Ryan Grubb late in the game.
Our trio then discusses the LSU coaching opening and interim coach Frank Wilson as he takes over with an opportunity to make a big impact next week. Will Wilson show that he's the man to lead LSU forward by coming into Tuscaloosa and winning?
Re-Ranking the Toughness of Alabama's Remaining Schedule
The program then transitions to Katie Windham's cover story where she ranks the Crimson Tide's toughest remaining opponents. Did the program agree with Windham that Oklahoma presents the biggest challenge to Alabama in the month of October? Or did our trio see other obstacles that look bigger in the final month of the regular season?
Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Football's Game Against LSU
We say goodbye to Guffey and continue on by discussing the college football coaching carousel and the man behind many coaching changes. Who gets the most benefit from the hirings and firings across college football and how does that relate to Alabama's next opponent? Is Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb a candidate for these openings?
Alabama Football's Failing Rushing Offense: Things I Noticed In The Crimson Tide's Win Over South Carolina
