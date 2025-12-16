Alabama's 'Total Warrior' Has Been Playing Through Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Simply put, football is a grueling sport and it takes a toll on players' bodies every single week.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer shared on Monday that center Parker Brailsford "is doing good, he's been practicing." Brailsford has been a bit banged up lately, but DeBoer seems to be optimistic ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup against Oklahoma on the road on Friday in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama has been a bit banged up the past few weeks, and while some have needed to sit out and recover, it was revealed on Tuesdsay that Brailsford has played through a high ankle sprain. The co-captain missed the Eastern Illinois game, but appeared against Auburn in the regular-season finale and Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide's season isn't over, and Brailsford looks to continue anchoring UA despite an ankle that isn't 100 percent.

"Yeah, Parker looks a lot better," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said during Tuesday's press conference. "He was a total warrior, man. I mean, the last couple of weeks, I can't believe he was out there, to be honest with you.

"He's tough dude. So he looks way better. His time off is really, really helped him. He's been in that training room, relentless with his pursuit of getting better."

The Crimson Tide's offensive line has undergone a ton of in-game substitutions throughout the season. The left guard, right guard and right tackle spots have seen a lot of different faces, and while Brailsford has remained a constant at center, the same could be said at left tackle.

Kadyn Proctor has been showered with postseason recognition over the past couple of weeks. He's been named a First Team All-American by Walter Camp and the American Football Coaches Association, a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, an All-SEC First Team member and the co-winner of the conference's Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Proctor may have all of these honors, but he is enamored with Brailsford's work ethic and commitment to Alabama.

"Warrior Parker, I agree with that," Proctor said on Tuesday when asked about Brailsford's nickname. "High ankle sprain, whatever he has going on, that's hard to play through. I've had some of the same thing. I remember in the Rose Bowl my freshman year I had similar things.

"You've just got to thug it out, honestly, and that's exactly what he's been doing. He's been trying to be on the field and be that leader that he always is."

