Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Football's Game Against LSU
Alabama football and LSU will be kicking off after dark when the programs face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 8. The SEC Office revealed the television schedule for that weekend's slate on Monday, and the No. 4 Crimson Tide's contest against the Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
It will be the third straight time that an Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa is slotted for a nighttime kickoff. The last time it wasn't, quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow were under center for the Crimson Tide and Tigers, respectively, and LSU won 46-41 in one of the 2019 season's most-anticipated contests. Alabama has won every time it faced the Tigers at home since.
The Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) has not lost in 2025 since the season opener at the end of August. LSU (5-3, 2-3 SEC) was expected to be one of the best teams in the country this year, but has lost three of its last four games (including a 49-25 home loss to No. 3 Texas A&M this past weekend) and fallen out of the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.
That downward trajectory led the Tigers' brass to make one of the biggest personnel decisions of the college football campaign so far: On Sunday night, the school parted ways with head coach Brian Kelly midway through his fourth season at the helm. Kelly was 1-2 against Alabama during his stint as an SEC head coach. LSU won at home in overtime against the Crimson Tide in 2022, his first season.
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan was subsequently relieved of his duties on Monday morning, a move also announced by the school. LSU athletics director Scott Woodward appointed associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson as the program's interim head coach.
Both the Crimson Tide and Tigers are on a bye this coming weekend, the teams' second of the season. LSU went 1-1 against opponents it has shared with Alabama, losing to Vanderbilt and beating South Carolina. Alabama came back to beat the Gamecocks 29-22 on the road Saturday for its first road win over an unranked SEC opponent during Kalen DeBoer's tenure as head coach.
Since 2012, LSU has beaten the Crimson Tide only twice, 2019 and 2022. In both of those years, the Tigers went on to win the SEC West; in the former, they won the national championship.