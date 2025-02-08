Alabama Football Medical Team Honored: Roll Call, February 8, 2025
Alabama athletic medical personnel were honored by the Southeast Athletic Trainers' Association on Friday as Associate Athletics Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Allen was named the Kenny Howard College Athletic Trainer of the Year while Alabama football's orthopedic surgeon Norman Waldrop was named the Jack C Hughston Sports Medicine Person of the Year.
Allen joined the Crimson Tide staff in 2007 under former head coach Nick Saban and has been a staple in the program helping athletes return to action for almost two decades.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: Alabama vs. No. 22 Washington, 10:30 a.m. CT, Tucson, Ariz.
- Men's Tennis: Alabama at No. 15 Florida State
- Softball: Alabama vs. No. 16 Arizona, 6 p.m., Tuscon, Ariz., ESPN+
- Men's Basketball: Alabama at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Fayetteville, Ark., ESPN
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: Alabama 5, Washington 1
- Softball: Alabama 6, Michigan State 2
- Gymnastics: LSU 197.300, Alabama 197.075
Did You Notice?
Alabama adapted athletics defeated Arizona 73-57 on Friday.
Justin Thomas stuck his tee shot close to the pin at the par-3 No. 16 hole at the Waste Management Open during Friday's second round.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
203 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
Feb. 8, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins, in his first recruiting effort, signed 26 players on signing day, including two of the state's premier players, lineman Curt Jarvis and end Cornelius Bennett.
February 8, 1989: Julio Jones was born in Foley, Ala.
February 8, 2000: Legendary linebacker Derrick Thomas died.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“In the time I’ve been in this business, there have been three defensive players who could change the course of a game. Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, and Derrick.”- Former Kansas City president Carl Peters