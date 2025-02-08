Alabama Football Medical Team Honored: Roll Call, February 8, 2025

Congratulations to two of the best in the business! @makennahsdad and @newaldropIII both received prestigious awards today at the 2025 @SEATA9 EducATion Experience & Expo in #Atlanta, GA. #SEATA50 I #Seatacsmm#AthleticTrainerOfTheYear#SportsPersonOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/OjIVGnyfPI