Alabama Freshman Gymnast Out For Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ahead of Alabama's first meet against North Carolina this Friday, Crimson Tide head coach Ashley Johnston revealed some injury news for her squad this season.
Freshman Love Birt is out for the season, and senior Cam Machado will miss the season opener and be week to week moving forward.
"Love Birt, one of our rockstar freshman, she had a really strong preseason and unfortunately had a season-ending injury," Johnston said. "So she will not be making her debut this season, but she will on the sidelines. She's an amazing teammate, amazing gymnast, and I look forward to next season when she's able to make her debut."
Birt is a former member of the Junior U.S. National Team and was a Junior Olympics national qualifier out of Camden, Deleware. She did not compete during the Crimson & White meet in early December.
Machado returned to Alabama for a fifth season in 2025 and was one of the Crimson Tide's most consistent performers on the uneven bars last season and also competed in the floor lineup.
"She's been an experienced season competitor in our bar/floor lineups," Johnston said. "She was actually looking to be in the beam lineup as well. She won't be able to compete this week. We're unsure of when she will be cleared to go, but at this point she will be on the sideline cheering for her team waiting to see how we can medically navigate her next steps as well."
Johnston did not specify injuries for either gymnast. After missing all of last season with an injury, Jordyn Paradise is back at full strength for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama will host North Carolina this Friday night inside Coleman Coliseum at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.