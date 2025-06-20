Alabama Men’s Golf Lands UCLA Transfer Luke Powell: Roll Call
It is portal season all across college athletics, and Jay Seawell and the Alabama men's golf team announced the commitment on Thursday from UCLA transfer Luke Powell, who made a personal announcement earlier in the week.
"We are thrilled to add what we think is another valuable piece to our team with the addition of Luke," Seawell said in a press release. "He wants to win championships, and his ideals match up with those of our program, so we feel it is a perfect fit. We had a chance to watch Luke first-hand when he outdueled Nick Dunlap to win the Hamptons Intercollegiate, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join our program.”
Powell was a member of the PAC-12 All-Freshman Team in 2024 and averaged 72.44 strokes per round while collecting four top 10 and six top 20 results across his 22 career tournaments played in his two seasons with UCLA. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson TIde.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama pitcher Dylan Smith recorded his first MLB strikeout in Detroit's 9-2 win over Pittsburgh.
- There are two former Alabama golfers in the top 15 after the first round at the Travelers Championship. Davis Riley shot a 4-under-par 66 and is tied for seventh while Justin Thomas is tied for 15th at 3-under. You can check out one of Thomas' nice shots down below.
- Former Alabama baseball head coach Mitch Gaspard (2010-2016) got hired by Southeastern Louisiana to be the special assistant to the AD for special initiatives.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
71 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 20, 1966: College football fans in general and Alabama fans in particular were stunned by the news from Los Angeles that Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant had an apparent heart attack while making a speech at Pepperdine College. Before collapsing at the speaker's podium, Bryant clutched his chest and said, "Something is wrong with me. Is there a doctor in the house?"
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I thought I was dying. When I woke up on the floor, I was glad … because I remember having thought I was dying.” — Bear Bryant the next day to the Tuscaloosa News after sports editor Charles Land flew out to Los Angeles.