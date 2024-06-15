Alabama Golf Signs 2024 Scottish Open Men's Champion: Roll Call, June 15, 2024
The Alabama men's golf team added the 2024 Scottish Open Men's Champion out of the transfer portal. Head coach Jay Seawell announced on Friday that Dominic Clemons will transfer from Stetson to Alabama to join the Alabama program.
The rising junior joins signees Michael Crocker, Nick Gross and William Jennings as Alabama's 2024-25 signing class.
"We are excited to add Dominic to our program. He has proven at each level that he is a great player. He will help us contend for championships and I can't wait to get him on campus," said Seawell.
Clemons won the 2024 Scottish Men's Open Championship at Muirfield by 17-shots and will compete in tThe Amateur Championship in Britain starting on June 17. He earned unanimous First Team All-ASUN this past year at Stetson and won ASUN Golfer of the Week three times.
Did you notice?
- Alabama men's tennis has been awarded five ITA Southern Regional Awards. Head coach George Husack and assistant Dimitar Kutrovsky were named Regional Head and Assistant Coach of the Year respectively. Filip Planinsek and Andrii Zimnokh were also honored. Planinsek was named both the Southern Region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship honoree as well as ITA Rafael Osuna Sportsman while Andrii Zimnokh was named ITA Regional Rookie of the Year.
- Alabama women's tennis player Anne Marie Hiser was awared the Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship award at the ITA Southern Regional Honors for the second consecutive year.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
77 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 15, 1892: Wallace Wade, who won three national championships as Alabama’s head coach from 1923-30, was born in Trenton, Tenn.
June 15, 1981: Saleem Rasheed was born in Birmingham.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You go by that and they'll have to fire us all."—Auburn coach Shug Jordan on learning that LSU coach Charlie McLendon had been fired for not being able to defeat Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.
