Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Alabama Guard Mark Sears Wins Hardhat In Arkansas Victory: Roll Call, February 9, 2025
Alabama guard Mark Sears won the team's hardhat award during the team's 85-81 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sears scored 11 points, had three rebounds, three assists and a steal on the stat sheet but the hardhat is won for effort plays and the senior accumulated the most blue collar points over the course of his 34 minutes.
Sears and company fended off a ferocious Arkansas comeback after opening up an 18-point lead in the second half. Arkansas closed the game on a 24-10 run, but the Crimson Tide was able to hold on and win on the road, bringing Alabama into a tie for first place in SEC regular season standings with the Auburn Tigers.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: Alabama vs. Western Michigan, 10 a.m. CT, Tuscon, Ariz.
- Women's Basketball: Alabama at Mississippi State, 1 p.m., SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: No. 11 Alabama 7, No. 22 Washington 3
- Softball: No. 17 Arizona 9, No. 11 Alabama 1
- Men's Tennis: No. 18 Alabama 4, No. 15 Florida State 3
- Men's Basketball: No. 3 Alabama 85, Arkansas 81
Did You Notice?
Many took to social media on Friday to celebrate the life and rembember the passing of Derrick Thomas on the 25th anniversary of his passing.
Alabama's lacrosse team posted a 20-8 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Former Alabama guard Aaron Estrada scored a career high 29 points for the Motor City Cruise he had two rebounds and two assists as the Cruise beat the Indiana Mad Ants 121-114.
Former Alabama guard JD Davison scored 36 points for the Maine Celtics with three assists and two rebounds as the Celtics defeated the Windy City Bulls 102-98.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
202 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 9, 1942: Coming off a Cotton Bowl win, Alabama had 54 players report for spring practices. Coach Frank Thomas noted that with the escalation of World War II he didn’t know if the Crimson Tide would field a team in the fall. If it did, the top returning players were expected to be Al Sabo, George Weeks, Don Whitmire, Joe Domnanovich and Russ Craft. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
”Big Daddy”— The gravestone of Don Whitmire at Arlington National Cemetery. As a rear admiral the All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944) directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.