Alabama Gymnast Named SEC Co-Freshman of Year, Four Others Earn All-SEC Honors
From her very first collegiate routine on the uneven bars Week 1 against Clemson when she scored a 9.975, Alabama gymnast Azaraya Ra-Akbar showed why she was going to be one of the best freshman gymnasts in the country this season.
That continued throughout the year and was noted by the conference as Ra-Akbar was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year on Wednesday afternoon. She shares the honor with Oklahoma's Mackenzie Estep.
Ra-Akbar is the first Alabama gymnast to earn the honor since Andreé Pickens in 1999 and fourth overall joining Pickens, Meredith Willard and Robin Hawkins. Ra-Akbar was the only Alabama gymnast to score a perfect 10 on any routine this season with her 10 on the uneven bars at Illinois on March 8.
She also earned All-SEC honors alongside Ryan Fuller, Gabby Gladieux, Kylee Kvamme and Gabby Ladanyi. It is Alabama's most honorees since the Crimson Tide had six in 2021.
After finishing fourth at the SEC championship meet, Alabama is the No. 5 overall seed for the SEC tournament and will be competing at the Corvallis Regional in Corvallis, Oregon against No. 12 Utah, Denver and host school Oregon State in the opening round.
2026 SEC Gymnastics Award
Gymnast of the Year: Kailin Chio, LSU
Specialists of the Year: Skye Blakely, Florida
Kaliya Lincoln, LSU
Hannah Horton, Missouri
Newcomer of the Year: Morgan Price, Arkansas
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Alabama
Mackenzie Estep, Oklahoma
Coach of the Year: K.J. Kindler, Oklahoma
All-SEC Team
Ryan Fuller, Alabama
Gabby Gladieux, Alabama
Kylee Kvamme, Alabama
Gaby Ladanyi, Alabama
Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Alabama
Allison Cucci, Arkansas
Hailey Klein, Arkansas
Frankie Price, Arkansas
Morgan Price, Arkansas
Joscelyn Roberson, Arkansas
Leah Smith, Arkansas
Olivia Ahern, Auburn
Emma Grace Boyd, Auburn
Olivia Greaves, Auburn
Julianne Huff, Auburn
Alex Irvine, Auburn
Marissa Neal, Auburn
Skye Blakely, Florida
Kayla DiCello, Florida
Danie Ferris, Florida
eMjae Frazier, Florida
Selena Harris-Miranda, Florida
Riley McCusker, Florida
Anya Pilgrim, Florida
Nyla Aquino, Georgia
Csenge Bacskay, Georgia
Autumn Reingold, Georgia
Ja’Free Scott, Georgia
Harley Tomlin, Georgia
Ady Wahl, Georgia
CaMarah Williams, Georgia
Eryn Williams, Georgia
Kelise Woolford, Georgia
Chesney Bennett, Kentucky
Creslyn Brose, Kentucky
Anna Flynn Cashion, Kentucky
Ryan Noonan, Kentucky
Cecily Rizo, Kentucky
Delaynee Rodriguez, Kentucky
Gabby Van Frayen, Kentucky
Nina Ballou, LSU
Kailin Chio, LSU
Kylie Coen, LSU
Emily Innes, LSU
Kaliya Lincoln, LSU
Konnor McClain, LSU
Victoria Roberts, LSU
Lexi Zeiss, LSU
Ayla Acevedo, Missouri
Kimarra Echols, Missouri
Makayla Green, Missouri
Kennedy Griffin, Missouri
Hannah Horton, Missouri
Olivia Kelly, Missouri
Addison Lawrence, Missouri
Kaia Tanskanen, Missouri
Maiya Terry, Missouri
Elise Tisler, Missouri
Elizabeth Blessey, Oklahoma
Mackenzie Estep, Oklahoma
Addison Fatta, Oklahoma
Elle Mueller, Oklahoma
Ella Murphy, Oklahoma
Kamila Pawlak, Oklahoma
Faith Torrez, Oklahoma
Keira Wells, Oklahoma
All-Freshman Team
Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Alabama
Allison Cucci, Arkansas
Autumn Reingold, Georgia
CaMarah Williams, Georgia
Kelise Woolford, Georgia
Kimarra Echols, Missouri
Mackenzie Estep, Oklahoma
Ella Murphy, Oklahoma
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_