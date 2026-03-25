Alabama Gymnast Named SEC Co-Freshman of Year, Four Others Earn All-SEC Honors

From her very first collegiate routine on the uneven bars Week 1 against Clemson when she scored a 9.975, Alabama gymnast Azaraya Ra-Akbar showed why she was going to be one of the best freshman gymnasts in the country this season.

That continued throughout the year and was noted by the conference as Ra-Akbar was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year on Wednesday afternoon. She shares the honor with Oklahoma's Mackenzie Estep.

Ra-Akbar is the first Alabama gymnast to earn the honor since Andreé Pickens in 1999 and fourth overall joining Pickens, Meredith Willard and Robin Hawkins. Ra-Akbar was the only Alabama gymnast to score a perfect 10 on any routine this season with her 10 on the uneven bars at Illinois on March 8.

She also earned All-SEC honors alongside Ryan Fuller, Gabby Gladieux, Kylee Kvamme and Gabby Ladanyi. It is Alabama's most honorees since the Crimson Tide had six in 2021.

After finishing fourth at the SEC championship meet, Alabama is the No. 5 overall seed for the SEC tournament and will be competing at the Corvallis Regional in Corvallis, Oregon against No. 12 Utah, Denver and host school Oregon State in the opening round.

2026 SEC Gymnastics Award

Gymnast of the Year: Kailin Chio, LSU

Specialists of the Year: Skye Blakely, Florida

Kaliya Lincoln, LSU

Hannah Horton, Missouri

Newcomer of the Year: Morgan Price, Arkansas

Co-Freshmen of the Year: Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Alabama

Mackenzie Estep, Oklahoma

Coach of the Year: K.J. Kindler, Oklahoma

All-SEC Team

Ryan Fuller, Alabama

Gabby Gladieux, Alabama

Kylee Kvamme, Alabama

Gaby Ladanyi, Alabama

Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Alabama

Allison Cucci, Arkansas

Hailey Klein, Arkansas

Frankie Price, Arkansas

Morgan Price, Arkansas

Joscelyn Roberson, Arkansas

Leah Smith, Arkansas

Olivia Ahern, Auburn

Emma Grace Boyd, Auburn

Olivia Greaves, Auburn

Julianne Huff, Auburn

Alex Irvine, Auburn

Marissa Neal, Auburn

Skye Blakely, Florida

Kayla DiCello, Florida

Danie Ferris, Florida

eMjae Frazier, Florida

Selena Harris-Miranda, Florida

Riley McCusker, Florida

Anya Pilgrim, Florida

Nyla Aquino, Georgia

Csenge Bacskay, Georgia

Autumn Reingold, Georgia

Ja’Free Scott, Georgia

Harley Tomlin, Georgia

Ady Wahl, Georgia

CaMarah Williams, Georgia

Eryn Williams, Georgia

Kelise Woolford, Georgia

Chesney Bennett, Kentucky

Creslyn Brose, Kentucky

Anna Flynn Cashion, Kentucky

Ryan Noonan, Kentucky

Cecily Rizo, Kentucky

Delaynee Rodriguez, Kentucky

Gabby Van Frayen, Kentucky

Nina Ballou, LSU

Kailin Chio, LSU

Kylie Coen, LSU

Emily Innes, LSU

Kaliya Lincoln, LSU

Konnor McClain, LSU

Victoria Roberts, LSU

Lexi Zeiss, LSU

Ayla Acevedo, Missouri

Kimarra Echols, Missouri

Makayla Green, Missouri

Kennedy Griffin, Missouri

Hannah Horton, Missouri

Olivia Kelly, Missouri

Addison Lawrence, Missouri

Kaia Tanskanen, Missouri

Maiya Terry, Missouri

Elise Tisler, Missouri

Elizabeth Blessey, Oklahoma

Mackenzie Estep, Oklahoma

Addison Fatta, Oklahoma

Elle Mueller, Oklahoma

Ella Murphy, Oklahoma

Kamila Pawlak, Oklahoma

Faith Torrez, Oklahoma

Keira Wells, Oklahoma

All-Freshman Team

Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Alabama

Allison Cucci, Arkansas

Autumn Reingold, Georgia

CaMarah Williams, Georgia

Kelise Woolford, Georgia

Kimarra Echols, Missouri

Mackenzie Estep, Oklahoma

Ella Murphy, Oklahoma

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