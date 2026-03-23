Alabama Gymnastics Learns Path, Regional Location for 2026 NCAA Championships

After finishing fourth in the SEC Championship on Saturday, No. 5 Alabama gymnastics will travel to Corvallis, Oregon, for the 2026 NCAA Regional Championships.

Alabama is the second-highest-ranked team in the regional, with No. 4 UCLA the top seed. The Tide and the Bruins will be joined by No. 12 Utah and No. 13 Minnesota as the ranked programs in the nine-team regional field.

The first session on Friday, which gets underway at 3 p.m. CT, will feature Alabama, Utah, Denver and host school Oregon State. The second session, starting at 9 p.m., will include UCLA, Minnesota, Iowa and the winner of Thursday's San José State-Washington matchup.

From there, the top-two teams from each of Friday's sessions will meet on Sunday, April 5, for the regional final at 7 p.m., with the top-two teams advancing to the national championships.

"We saw time and time again that each person gave everything in each moment," Alabama gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston said after the SEC Championship. "A lot of those moments were outstanding, and there were a few we gave away. We learn from those, grow from them and move forward together as we head into championship season.

"It's onward to regionals - learning where we're seeded, where we'll compete and continuing to do what makes this team great: being relentless, putting in the work and finding ways to improve week in and week out. This was a national championship-level environment — competing among the best is the ultimate preparation for where we want to be."

2026 NCAA Championships Schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday, April 1

Baton Rouge Regional — First round

3 p.m. | Air Force vs. Nebraska | ESPN+

Tempe Regional — First round

5 p.m. | Arizona vs. Arizona State | ESPN+

Thursday, April 2

Baton Rouge Regional — Second round

2 p.m. | Session I | ESPN+

8 p.m. | Session II | ESPN+

Lexington Regional — First round

2 p.m. | Central Michigan vs. Rutgers | ESPN+

Corvallis Regional — First round

5 p.m. | San Jose State vs. Washington | ESPN+

Tempe Regional — Second Round

4 p.m. | Session I | ESPN+

10 p.m. | Session II | ESPN+​

Friday, April 3

Lexington Regional — Second round

1 p.m. | Session I | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Session II | ESPN+

Corvallis Regional — Second round

4 p.m. | Session I | ESPN+

10 p.m. | Session II | ESPN+

Saturday, April 4

Baton Rouge Regional — Final

​​​​6 p.m. | Final | ESPN+

Tempe Regional — Final

8 p.m. | Final | ESPN+

Sunday, April 5

Lexington Regional — Final

​​​​5 p.m. | Final | ESPN+

Corvallis Regional — Final

8​ p.m. | Final | ESPN+

Friday, April 16

National Semifinal I

4:30 p.m. on ESPN+

National Semifinal II

9 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, April 18

National Championship

4 p.m. on ESPN+

2026 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Bracket | NCAA

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