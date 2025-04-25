Alabama Gymnastics Adds Turkish Star Derin Tanriyasükür: Roll Call, April 25, 2025
Alabama gymnastics added 2020 European Championship bronze medalist Derin Tanriyasükür to its freshmen class on Thursday.
Tanriyasükür is the fourth member of the class, joining Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Jasmine Cawley and McKenzie Matters. Tanriyasükür stands at 5-foot-5 and is an all-around specialist.
The Istanbul, Turkey, native made history at the European Championships, as her third-place finish on the uneven bars solidified the first medal in Turkish gymnastics history in the women's category.
"We're incredibly excited to welcome Derin to our team," Alabama gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston said. "She brings a contagious passion and love for the sport, a resilient mindset, as well as valuable international experience. What stands out the most is her team-first attitude and her eagerness to grow – qualities that align perfectly with our culture. We're excited to see the impact she will have both in and out of the gym."
Here are some of Tanriyasükür's tremendous accomplishments:
- 2020 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships bronze medalist on the uneven bars
- Won the first medal of Turkish gymnastics history in the women's category
- 2024 National Championships silver medalist in the all-around
- 2023 National Championships bronze medalist in the all-around
- Was named the 2021 Student-Athlete of the Year at her high school, Ozel Alev Lisesi
- 2022 regional champion and guided her team to a third-place finish at the ISF World College Championships
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Golf at SEC Championship Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia. Alabama will tee off at 7:50 a.m. CT.
- Softball vs. Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN+
- Baseball vs. Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Golf at SEC Championship Second Round: Tied at ninth overall at 1-under par 559 heading into the final day (need to finish in top-8 to advance to match play)
- Baseball: Alabama 7, Missouri 5
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama and current Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold opened up about his NFL Draft process from last year while also giving advice to the Crimson Tide draft hopefuls and honoring Khyree Jackson with a jersey number change.
- Former Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker was selected No. 12 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft. He spoke with his new teammate Micah Parsons and the four-time Pro Bowl EDGE seems to approve.
- Former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell was selected No. 31 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft. He slipped a bit due to a recent labrum surgery but was still emotional when his name was officially called.
- Alabama tennis standout and 2024 NCAA singles champion Filip Planinsek was named a First Team All-SEC selection. He has now earned SEC postseason accolades all four years of his career.
Former Alabama and current Los Angeles Sparks rookie guard Sarah Ashlee Barker reflected on the night she got drafted ninth overall.
- Alabama softball superstar freshman Audrey Vandagriff detailed her mindset and strategy when it comes to stealing bases––which she leads the NCAA with 47.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
127 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 25, 1986: Running back George Scruggs was killed in a one-car accident near Huntsville while teammate Vernon Wilkinson was critically injured. Scruggs was 20.
April 25, 1989: Willie Wyatt, stellar nose guard, and Marco Battle, steady wide receiver, were elected team captains for Alabama for the upcoming season. Wyatt, a native of Gardendale, was chosen as winner of the "Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award" for the spring while Battle is picked for the "Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“There are two pains in life. There is the pain of discipline and the pain of disappointment. If you can handle the pain of discipline, then you’ll never have to deal with the pain of disappointment.”- Nick Saban