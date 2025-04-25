Jihaad Campbell Selected by Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 NFL Draft
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
The reigning Super Bowl champions traded up one spot with the Kansas City Chiefs to grab Campbell. Philadelphia also gave up its fifth-round pick for Campbell.
Campbell joins an Eagles team loaded with Crimson Tide products, including starters like quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and offensive guards Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen.
Campbell is the second member of the Crimson Tide to join the 2025 draft class as he joins offensive guard Tyler Booker, who was drafted 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys.
Campbell, who forgoed his senior at Alabama to enter the draft, is one of the best linebackers in the class. The 2022 five-star came into his own as a high-level defensive force in his final college season.
He ranked fifth in the entire SEC in tackles last fall with 117, a number that was tops on the team and placed him in the top 10 all-time for a single season in program history. Campbell was one of Alabama's better players on either side of the ball in Kalen DeBoer's first season as head coach, additionally leading the team in tackles for loss (11.5) and recording five sacks, also a team high.
Campbell underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder after the NFL Combine, which has potential to affect where he ends up being selected. In his final college game, Campbell logged 11 tackles against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Player Info:
- Jersey: No. 11 (previously No. 30)
- Position: Linebacker
- Hometown: Erial, New Jersey
- High School: IMG Academy
- Recruiting Class: 2022
- Recruiting Rating: Five-star evaluation from multiple sites
- Did he play in an all-star game? Yes (Under Armour All-America Game)
Accomplishments:
- 2024 First Team All-SEC (Associated Press second-team selection)
- 2024 semifinalist for Bednarik Award and Butkus Award
- 2024 Second Team All-American (FWAA, USA Today, The Athletic)
- Led Alabama in tackles in 2024 (117, eighth all-time for a single season in program history) and tackles for loss, as well as sacks
- 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Tennessee game on Oct. 21, 2023
NFL Combine/Pro Day:
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235 lbs.
Hand: 10 1/2"
Arm: 32 1/2"
Wing: 80
40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds
10-yard split: 1.53 seconds
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: 10 feet, seven inches
