Tyler Booker Becomes First Alabama Player Selected in 2025 NFL Draft
Alabama left guard Tyler Booker was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Booker is the first member of the Crimson Tide to join the 2025 draft class. The selection extends the Crimson Tide's now 17-year record of having at least one former player be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft. The previous record of 14 years was held by Miami from 1995-2008.
"This guy is a fantastic young man," former Alabama head coach turned College GameDay analyst Nick Saban said during the ABC broadcast. "I mean, [he's] smart and you talk about a good leader. Very physical, very tough. Gets movement in the run. That's why people like him so much. This guy's got tremendous muscle mass, which I think is very important to being a power player in the NFL."
Booker's contract is expected to be four years for $20,189,458 with an annual rookie salary of $3,670,810, per Spotrac. He becomes the second former Alabama standout on the Cowboys, as he joins two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Booker was in attendance for the draft in Green Bay, Wisc. and was thrilled to be selected by Dallas.
No matter the recruiting rating, most freshmen at the University of Alabama need to wait at least a year or two to earn meaningful snaps with the Crimson Tide. But this wasn’t the case for Booker, who rotated at both guard spots during his freshman season in 2022 before starting in the Sugar Bowl at left guard.
Once he took the starting left guard role, he held that title for the next two seasons in Tuscaloosa and raked in double-digit accolades over that span. But perhaps the most meaningful to him was being named a co-captain this past season.
Fellow Alabama teammates mentioned throughout 2024-25 that although there were four captains, Booker was the clear-cut ultimate leader both during practice and on game day. His abilities as a role model and his stout blocking on the field are big reasons why he'll be one of the first Crimson Tide prospects taken off the 2025 NFL Draft board.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 52
Position: OL
DOB: April 12, 2004
Hometown: New Haven, Conn.
High School: IMG Academy
Recruiting Class: 2022
Recruiting Rating: Consensus 5-star, No. 14 overall, No. 2 at position, No. 3 in the state
Did he play in an All-Star Game? Under Armour All-America Game
Accomplishments
- Permanent Alabama team captain
- 2024 First Team All-American by CBS Sports and USA Today
- 2024 Second Team All-American by AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp, ESPN.Com and The Athletic
- 2024 First Team All-SEC by AP and conference coaches
- 2023 AP First Team All-SEC honors
- 2023 Second team All-SEC by conference coaches
- 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team by the league coaches
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-5
Weight: 321 pounds
Hand: 11 inches
Arm: 34½”
Wing: 83½“
