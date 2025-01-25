Alabama Gymnastics Falls Flat in Home Loss to No. 1 Oklahoma
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Going up against the No. 1 team doesn't leave a lot of room for error, and from the first rotation to the last, Alabama's night was riddled with mistakes.
The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners displayed some uncharacteristic mistakes through the first three rotations, but Alabama wasn't able to execute on its own events in order to capitalize and cut into the deficit. And then Oklahoma proved why its the best team in the country with its last rotation on beam with five gymnasts scoring a 9.9 or better on the way to a 197.550-196.300 win over No. 10 Alabama on Friday night in Coleman Coliseum.
By comparison, Alabama didn't have a single routine earn a score of 9.9 or higher until the final routine of the night when junior Gabby Gladieux scored a 9.95 on the floor exercise.
Gladieux was able to tie with Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers and Faith Torez for the invidiual floor title. The Sooners swept all the other event titles, and Bowers won the all-around with a 39.600.
Alabama had its lowest scores of the season on three of the four events (vault, uneven bars and floor.) There were very few major mistakes by the Crimson Tide besides Lilly Hudson's fall on floor, but instead just a lot of little mistakes along the way like under-rotating on the vault, overextending on handstands on the bars, balance checks on the balance beam and steps out of bound on floors.
The crowd and team tried to bring the energy heading into the final rotation on floor, but the first three gymnasts all had issues with landings that caused scores 9.75 or lower. With Hudson's fall in the five spot, any chances of winning or scoring a 197 on the night evaporated.
Alabama had two new faces in the floor lineup with Jamison Sears (9.75) making her season debut after an injury kept her out of the first two meets, and Chloe LaCoursiere (9.75) competed on floor for the first time this season after previously competing on bars and beam. The only lineup that has stayed the exact same in all three meets in the uneven bars.
Oklahoma had the lead after the first rotation and never relinquished it as it slowly grew from rotation to rotation. Alabama was able to slightly improve on its overall score from a week ago (196.100), but this meet will give head coach Ashley Johnston a lot to work with moving forward.
This story will be updated with quotes and video.
