Former Alabama National Champion Named Cal Gymnastics Head Coach: Roll Call
One of Ashley Johnston's former Alabama teammates is now getting her own shot at a head coaching job. Two-time national champion Geralen Stack-Eaton was named the head coach of Cal gymnastics on Thursday after 11 seasons as an assistant at Minnesota.
"My coaching philosophy is rooted in mentorship, empowerment, and high-level performance," Stack-Eaton said in a press release. "I look forward to guiding each student-athlete to reach their full potential, pursue ambitious goals, and grow as confident leaders on and off the competition floor. Together, we'll build on Cal's incredible legacy and shape a future defined by passion, unity, and championship-level achievement."
Stack-Eaton was a 12-time all-American at Alabama and part of the 2011 and 2012 national championship teams while also winning individual titles on floor exercise in 2011 and balance beam in 2012. Alabama and Cal matched up in the Tuscaloosa Regional last season.
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Track and field at NCAA Championships, Eugene, Oregon, All Day, ESPN and individual events on ESPN+
- Heptathlon – starting at 1:45 p.m.
- Field Events – starting at 4:15 p.m. | Track Events – starting at 6:50 p.m.
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
Track and field at NCAA Championships, Eugene, Oregon
Advancing to Saturday’s Track Event Finals
Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase Semifinals | Doris Lemngole | 1st, 9:26.44 (Q) | fastest time of entire semifinal
Crimson Tide’s Day Two Results
Women’s Javelin Event Final
16th: Megan Albamonti | 50.91m (167-0)
Women’s Long Jump Event Final
9th: Mariia Horielova | 6.39m (20-11.75)
Women’s Shot Put Event Final
7th: Mye’Joi Williams | 17.73m (58-2)
20th: Treneese Hamilton | 16.52m (54-2.50)
Women’s 200m Semifinals
20th: Precious Nzeakor | 23.06 | sixth in heat
Women’s 10,000m Event Final
8th: Brenda Tuwei | 32:20.14 | PR | No. 3 all-time UA
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball will also host Clemson inside Coleman Coliseum for the ACC/SEC Challenge the day after the two men's teams face off this December.
- It wasn't the best start for former Alabama golfers at the US Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Four former Crimson Tide golfers (Bud Cauley, Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap and Davis Riley) are all competing, and none of the four shot below par in the opening round on Thursday. However, Cauley did shoot an even par 70 and is tied for 11th.
- Doris Lemngole will have the chance to compete for another national championship for the Crimson Tide.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
78 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 13, 1926: Former Alabama halfback Tom Calvin was born in Athens, Ala. Calvin was drafted in the 25th round, No. 298 overall, of the 1951 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for them for four seasons.
June 13, 1986: Ray Perkins announced Bryant-Denny Stadium will be expanded by 12,000 seats by the 1988 season. Work on the arena would begin in November after the conclusion of the Temple game. Because of the construction, Alabama was likely to play all of its 1987 home games in Birmingham.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul Bryant's final game.