Alabama Gymnastics Falls to Florida on Senior Night
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama gymnastics was heading to its best overall score of the season with season highs on the first two events, but mistakes on the balance beam once again prevented the Crimson Tide from picking up a win and posting a season-best score.
The No. 14 Crimson Tide scored its second-highest total of the season in a 198.025-197.450 loss to No. 4 Florida inside Coleman Coliseum on Senior Night. It marks the third straight meet with a score in the 197 range.
For the seventh straight meet, Alabama had its highest event score on the floor exercise. The team ended the night in front of the Coleman crowd on Friday with three straight routines of 9.9 or higher capped by a 9.975 from senior Lilly Hudson and 9.95 from Gabby Gladieux to score a 49.575.
Hudson put on a show in her final regular season home meet, scoring at least a 9.875 or higher on every event. She has been one of Alabama's most consistent performers for the last four years.
Alabama has struggled on the vault at times this season, but came out strong with a season-best 49.350 on the apparatus. True freshman Kylee Kvamme stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 to earn a career high 9.925 to lead the Crimson Tide.
The Tide followed it up with its best uneven bars performance of the season with a 49.525 highlighted by 9.925s from Paityn Walker and Chloe LaCoursiere, but the struggles started on the balance beam. Alabama's first two gymnast had minor mistakes, and then Rachel Rybicki almost fell in the third spot, scoring a 9.575.
Ideally, Alabama would've been able to drop that score, but Corinne Bunagan fell in the next routine, scoring a 9.075, which forced Alabama to count the 9.575. Alabama ended up with a 49.000 on the event, which was its lowest score on beam since the quad meet in Week 6 at Missouri.
Florida's Leanne Wong won the all-around with a 39.725, and Hudson finished tied for second with a 39.650.
Alabama ends the regular season at Coleman Coliseum without a home win in SEC competition. However, the 197.450 will improve Alabama's National Qualifying Score. Overall, the score is a positive step, but the mistakes on beam were a big missed opportunity to put up an even bigger team score.
This was the final regular season home meet, but Alabama is one the regional hosts for NCAA gymnastics this season, so the Crimson Tide will get at least one more chance to compete at home again. Alabama still honored its five graduating athletes–– Shania Adams, Cam Machado, Corinne Bunagan, Lilly Hudson and Jordyn Paradise–– after the meet with a special ceremony.
Alabama will have a quick turnaround to get back om the mat Sunday afternoon in Huntsville in the Elevate the Stage meet. The short time in between meets will mimic postseason format and provide the Tide an opportunity to but up a big score to raise its NQS.
This story will be updated with quotes and video.