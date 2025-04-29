Two Alabama Gymnasts Announce Returns for 2026 Season: Roll Call, April 29, 2025
A pair of veteran Alabama Crimson Tide gymnasts will be running it back in Tuscaloosa next year after a nationals berth in 2025.
Corinne Bunagan and Jordyn Paradise will each be competing as fifth years during the 2026 season, the program announced on Monday with messages from the two. They played key roles this past season as experienced competitors on a roster which dealt with injuries.
The Crimson Tide's 2025 team persevered through the adversity it faced and, while its younger athletes stepped up and showed promise, it never hurts to have team members who have a career's worth of experience.
- The Alabama men's tennis team was selected to the NCAA Tournament on Monday. The Crimson Tide is set to take on No. 25 Pepperdine on Friday at 12 p.m. CT. It is Alabama's 22nd appearance in the tournament overall.
- Former Alabama baseball player Peyton Wilson, now in the Kansas City Royals organization, has been called up to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, one level down from the majors. He had been playing for the Class AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
- The Washington Commanders signed former Alabama football player Ale Kaho, who finished his collegiate tenure at UCLA, as an undrafted free agent on Sunday. Kaho's stint at Alabama began before the 2020s.
