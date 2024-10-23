Alabama in the NBA Season Preview: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver previews seven former Alabama basketball players who are set for another NBA season.
Since being hired in 2019, Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats has been outspoken about his studying and utilization of an NBA play style.
This method has certainly made an impact on the program, as Alabama has played in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four seasons, including the Crimson Tide's first-ever Final Four appearance in 2023-24. Over time, several of Oats' products have moved onto the next stage that is the NBA and some of which have stood out among the best basketball players on the planet.
The 2024-25 NBA season tipped off on Tuesday night, and seven former Alabama players are on active rosters. Here is a preview for each of them.
Herb Jones, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans
The 35th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has certainly played better than his selection through the first three years of his young career. Most basketball fans measure a player's status among league peers based on his offensive performance. However, that wouldn't be the correct approach for Herb Jones, who averaged a career-best 11 points per game last season.
Jones' defense is without a doubt in the NBA's most elite group, especially after receiving the fifth-most votes for the coveted NBA Defensive Player of the Year award last season. As the New Orleans Pelicans continue to climb the Western Conference, just know that a big reason for it is Jones' 94-feet mentality, as he often guards the best player on the opposing team.
Brandon Miller, Forward, Charlotte Hornets
The second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft shined in his rookie campaign as his 17.3 points per game earned him the third-most votes for the prestigious NBA Rookie of the Year award, trailing just San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren.
The 21-year-old has big expectations to help lead a Charlotte Hornets team out of the bottom of the NBA with point guard LaMelo Ball by his side. This can be made possible by his exceptional shooting and athletic abilities. Additionally, over the summer, he learned from the best when he was a member of the United States Select Team, which practiced against future gold medalist Team USA.
Collin Sexton, Guard, Utah Jazz
The eighth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft is set to play his third season with the Utah Jazz after spending his first four with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton had a very solid season in Utah in 2023-24 as he averaged just under 19 points and five assists in 26.6 minutes per game.
Sexton led Utah in total points last season and is aiming to do the same once again with a team in need of more victories compared to 2023-24 when they finished with a 31-51 record. It's safe to expect Sexton to have a big season, as the 25-year-old continues to grow.
Noah Clowney, Forward, Brooklyn Nets
The 21st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft only played in 21 games for Brooklyn during his rookie campaign, as he averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 16.1 minutes per contest.
The Nets are practically at the bottom of the league's rankings and expectations entering this season, so a big role for Clowney is fairly likely as there isn't much to lose for Brooklyn. His efficient 53.8 percent shooting from the field, including 36.4 percent from downtown last season at 6-foot-10 should be a very helpful asset to the Nets in 2024-25.
Keon Ellis, Guard, Sacramento Kings
After spending his first two seasons both in the G League and NBA for the Sacramento Kings and their affiliate, former Alabama shooting guard Keon Ellis joined the NBA roster in February. Ellis averaged 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks in 17.2 minutes per game last season for the Kings, where he played in 57 contests and started in 21.
Ellis is aiming for a big season in Sacramento with a good chunk of minutes every night. His defensive and shooting abilities complement the Kings' roster well as they have playoff expectations partly due to three All-Stars in their starting lineup (De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis).
Alex Reese, Forward/Center, Oklahoma City Thunder
On Oct. 15, Reese was waived by the Thunder, but following an injury to big man Isaiah Hartenstein, who will likely be out for a few weeks, Oklahoma City re-signed him on Oct. 19. Reese averaged 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots in 43 games with the Rip City Remix of the NBA G League last season.
Reese's 7.6 points per game playing for the Portland Trail Blazers’ entry in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas in July helped him gain some recognition this offseason. It is uncertain at this time what Reese's role will be with OKC after Hartenstein returns, but hopefully he will spend some time on the floor with one of the best teams in today's NBA.
JD Davison, Guard, Boston Celtics/Maine Celtics
The 53rd overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft will enter his third season in the NBA, and third straight season on a two-way in the Celtics organization after re-signing with the organization in July. Davison will split time between the reigning NBA Finals Champion Boston Celtics and the team's G League affiliate team, the Maine Celtics.
Spending the majority of his time playing for the Maine Celtics last season, Davison became one of the best players in the G League. He averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 assists per game, leading Maine to the G League Finals, where they lost to the OKC Blue.