Report: One Kings Player Gaining Plenty of Trade Interest From NBA Teams
The Kings need another hard reset.
Sacramento, coming off its most impressive win of the season on Saturday in a 128–123 victory over the Nuggets, is still just 4–13 this season. The 2025-26 edition of the Kings is clearly going nowhere with a roster that looks more built to win in 2017 than 2025, featuring aging veterans Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan and Dennis Schroder.
Kings general manager Scott Perry reportedly has realized a rebuild is needed.
“Word is, furthermore, that new general manager Scott Perry realistically understands that he has to undertake a multiyear rebuild as opposed to trying to cobble together a plucky playoff-worthy squad from the ashes of Sacramento's Beam Team,” NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote Sunday in the latest edition of The Stein Line newsletter.
While veterans like Westbrook, DeRozan and Schroder will likely field trade interest from contenders around the league looking to add a bit of veteran presence, one player in particular has the attention of many teams: 25-year-old guard Keon Ellis.
Fischer reported Sunday that a source told him “more than half the league” has called the Kings inquiring about Ellis’s availability.
Ellis is playing this season on an expiring contract and will be eligible to sign an extension this spring. One strange storyline in Sacramento this season has been his inconsistent playing time in coach Doug Christie’s rotation. Despite being thought of as an impactful two-way player, Ellis is averaging over six fewer minutes per game than last year (18.1 MPG from 24.4 MPG) and didn’t play a single minute in Sacramento’s win over the Nuggets on Saturday.
It’s an odd choice for a 4–13 roster to play aging veterans instead of developing Ellis.
Fischer reported the Kings could be looking for a first-round pick for Ellis in a potential trade before the Feb. 5 deadline.
Aside from Ellis, Fischer reported the Kings also will be looking to move DeRozan, Westbrook, center Domantas Sabonis and guard Zach LaVine.
Nothing to see here, it’s just another rebuild in California’s capital city.