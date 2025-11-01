Alabama Men's Cross Country Wins SEC Championship, Doris Lemngole Claims Individual Title: Roll Call
The Alabama men’s cross country team won the 2025 Southeastern Conference Cross Country Championships for the second time in four years on Friday morning.
The Crimson Tide was led by Dismus Lokira (fifth, 23:24.00) and Dennis Kipruto (eighth | 23:32.18), who captured top-10 individual finishes, but all five scoring Alabama runners in the 8k race finished inside of the top 20. UA recorded an impressive 64 points for the title – 59 points clear of second-place Georgia.
Alabama women's cross country finished in second. Doris Lemngole, who made her cross country season debut after competing at the World Championships last month, highlighted the women’s race by defending her individual title (19:32.37). Freshmen Caren Kiplagat (third | 19:47.98) and Cynthia Jemutai (fourth | 19:59.16) also finished in the top 5.
The feat marked the second straight year the Crimson Tide has won a team title (2025 – men, 2024 - women), and had both teams finish in the top two (2025 runner-up – women, 2024 runner-up – men).
"It was a very rewarding day for both groups," head coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "They were focused, disciplined and committed to each other from start to finish. The sacrifices they've made for one another showed through today, and it's great to see that hard work pay off with a men's team victory, women's individual title and yet another top-two team finish for our women."
Alabama Men – Individual Results | 8k
5. Dismus Lokira | 23:24.00
8. Dennis Kipruto | 23:34.18
14. Nelson Pariken | 23:41.46
19. Carson Burian | 23:47.09
38. Evan Trapp | 24:19.95
41. Kai Connor | 24:22.47
46. Jackson Harris | 24:25.72
68. Jackson Hogsed | 24:58.17
71. Timothy Kibet | 25:04.37
Alabama Women – Individual Results | 6k
1. Doris Lemngole | 19:32.37
3. Caren Kiplagat | 19:47.98
4. Cynthia Jemutai | 19:59.16
34. Lilly Walters | 20:56.35
81. Leah Kleekamp | 21:58.44
105. Kaylie Crews | 22:29.68
114. Meriel Rowland | 22:43.72
128. Autumn Headrick | 23:10.59
133. Izzie Sullivan | 23:25.96
Roll Call: Friday, November 1, 2025
Friday's Scores:
- Alabama cross country at SEC Championships: men's team wins title, women come in second (Doris Lemngole defends 6k title)
- Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, Alabama 2
Saturday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's tennis: Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala, All day
SEC News:
Everything Dennis Gates Said to Preview Season Opener
Three Matchup Thoughts: Vanderbilt at Texas
Did You Notice?
- As previously stated, Alabama men's cross country won the SEC Championship. Here's the moment it became a reality.
- Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron hit a walk-off two-run home run to give the Gumps a 6-4 win over the Hammers in the Crimson Tide's Fall World Series. The Gumps were awarded the Crimson Cup following the game-winning moon shot.
- Alabama baseball landed a commitment from Dominic Giametta III. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Richmond, Texas, plays outfield, first base, third base and is also a right-handed pitcher.
- Alabama women's basketball is excited about redshirt senior guard Jessica Timmons ahead of the season.
- Alabama soccer midfielder/defender Melina Rebimbas recapped the Crimson Tide's regular season, as the team finished 10-7-1. UA's next matchup will be against No. 22 South Carolina in the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., on Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m. CT and it will be broadcast on SEC Network.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 1, 1986: Bobby Humphrey set an SEC record by rushing for 284 yards on 30 carries in a league game, during a 38-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. His 300 all-purpose yards set a Crimson Tide single-game record as well.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass."
— Nick Saban on this day in 2018, when asked what he’ll elect to do if the Crimson Tide wins the coin toss for No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU.