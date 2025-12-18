Alabama Women's Basketball Continues Historic Winning Streak: Roll Call

Two games in two days was no problem for Alabama women's basketball. The Crimson Tide continued its historic start to the season with an 81-52 victory over Tulane to improve to 13-0.

"I’m proud of our team today," head coach Kristy Curry said after the game. "I loved our players’ approach. Today was our standard, and we just need to continue to build on that heading into our next game against a good Troy team who won at Old Dominion this morning and dropped 100 at Missouri. We have to continue to raise the standard as we move toward that game this weekend. It’s going to be a great test. We hope everybody will come out and support us. We’re really going to need a great crowd this weekend. I’m proud of our team - 20 assists on 27 made baskets and more made free throws at 14 than the 10 they shot. I just loved our ability to share the ball the way we did and found a way to rebound the ball - it’s just all the little things. Especially through the adversity of having some injuries.”

Jessica Timmons led Alabama in scoring with 18 points but four of the Crimson Tide's five starters finished in double digits. Redshirt sophomore forward Naomi Jones recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is an in-state matchup with Troy (10-1) on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Coleman Coliseum.

Here's the Roll Call for Thursday December 17, 2025...

Thursday's Crimson Tide schedule:

No events scheduled

Wednesday's Crimson Tide results:

Women's basketball: Alabama 81, Tulane 52

SEC news:

Vanderbilt Basketball Did Something it Hasn't in a Long Time on Wednesday Night

Mizzou WR Marquis Johnson to Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

Did you notice?

JaMarcus Shephard added another Alabama staffer to his staff at Oregon State with Eron Hodges as the program's general manager. Hodges has spent the last two seasons as Alabama's Associate Director of Player Personnel

Oregon State Football welcomes Eron Hodges to Corvallis as our General Manager.

—

📲 https://t.co/Gr6wUTzAW3@EronHodges x #TheDamStandard pic.twitter.com/Bh8mZX4D92 — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 17, 2025

Former Alabama basketball players Collin Sexton and Brandon Miller were part of a shopping spree for teachers with the Charlotte Hornets.

Following practice today, the #Hornets had a holiday cheer event for teachers in conjunction with Bank of America. They held a shopping spree at Classroom Central for the teachers.



Kon Knueppel also surprised the teachers with an additional personal shopping spree at Walmart.… pic.twitter.com/P4GO0MKld4 — Rod Boone (@rodboone) December 17, 2025

Alabama volleyball added Oklahoma transfer libero Dionii Fraga.

Welcome our newest member of the Crimson Tide!👏



Dionii Fraga will join Alabama as a senior in 2026



📰Read More: https://t.co/QpuVh9Rcac#RollTide pic.twitter.com/0KAX9Fzivi — Alabama Volleyball (@AlabamaVBall) December 17, 2025

Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy posted that the team had a 3.75 GPA for the fall semester. Speaking of softball, we are 50 days away from Team 30's season opener.

On this day in Crimson Tide History:

December 18, 1971: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announces running back Johnny Musso and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were selected as permanent team captains. The Football News also announced that Bryant had been chosen as its national Coach of the Year, with Musso the publication's Player of the Year.

December 18, 1971: Terry and Nick Saban were married (don’t forget it’s your anniversary, coach).

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Nick Saban and family are honored at halftime with the renaming of the playing surface as Nick Saban Filed at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Terry Saban puts her head on Nick Saban’s shoulder during the ceremony. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"If they're between the sidelines, Lee Roy will git 'em.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Check us out 0n:

We'll leave you with this...