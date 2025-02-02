Alabama Players on Winning Side of Senior Bowl: Roll Call, February 2, 2025
Four former Alabama players got the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts and coaches this week in Mobile with the event culminating on Saturday with the 2025 Senior Bowl. The Crimson Tide players–– quarterback Jalen Milroe, tight end CJ Dippre, punter James Burnip and defensive lineman Tim Smith–– were on the American team, which beat the National team 22-19 on a walk-off touchdown by former TCU receiver Jack Bech.
However, it wasn't the best day for Milroe. The former Alabama quarterback got to lead three drives for the American offense in the third quarter. He was 3-of-5 for 21 yards with three sacks.
Dippre had a 25-yard reception late in the fourth quarter to help set up the game-winning touchdown for the American team. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis vs. Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, 11 a.m.
- Women's basketball vs. Georgia, Tuscaloosa, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
- Men's tennis vs. Alabama A&M, 4 p.m.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's tennis: Alabama 6, Tulane 1
- Track and Field at New Mexico Team Open: Mye’Joi Williams highlighted the final day of the New Mexico Team Open by extending her school record in the women’s indoor shot put via a 17.68-meter performance (58-0.25). Williams was one of 16 Crimson Tide student-athletes who captured a top-five finish in a field event during the two-day meet.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama football's newest faces got their first introduction to the Crimson Tide faithful during Saturday's basketball game against Georgia at Coleman Coliseum.
- Collin Sexton had 22 points for the Utah Jazz in their win over Orlando.
- Mouhamd Dioubate was once again the hard hat winner for Alabama basketball in the team's win over Georgia.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener
209 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 2, 1931: New head coach Frank Thomas welcomed 90 football candidates to his first spring practice session. Besides working on conditioning, Thomas began introducing the Notre Dame box formation the Crimson Tide would utilize in the fall. According to Thomas, the backs were awkward and ill-at-ease on the first day of practice.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"George Wallace called Bryant weekly. The reason was he was scared that Bryant would run for governor, because he'd win. Auburn people would vote for him, too, so he'd not coach anymore." — Alabama offensive lineman John Hannah