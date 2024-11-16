Alabama Punter James Burnip Named Semifinalist For Ray Guy Award: Roll Call, November 16, 2024
The Augusta Sports Council announced Friday morning Alabama punter James Burnip as one of its semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award. The Ray Guy Award is given to the nation's best punter and no Crimson Tide player has ever won the award.
The finalists will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Burnip is a four year starter for Alabama and has tallied 1,809 yards on 39 punts this season to average 46.4 yards per punt. He's had 15 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line and had 16 punts go for 50 or more yards, including a season long of 64-yards against Wisconsin. He's forced 20 fair catches and only had seven of his punts returned in 2024 for a combined five-yards.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Football versus Mercer | 1 p.m. CT | Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Volleyball: Alabama 3, Mississippi State 2
- Cross Country: Alabama's men's and women's cross country teams won the 2024 NCAA South Regional Championships
Did You Notice?
Alabama football kept it's Friday tradition going by adding its newest member to Tide Teammates.
- Alabama women's hockey defeated Miami 17-4
Former Alabama basketball player JD Davison is now the all-time leader in points scored for the Maine Celtics with 1592.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 16, 1907: Alabama tied Auburn 6-6 at the Fairgrounds in Birmingham, but Auburn coach Mike Donahue called foul, claiming the Alabama offense used an illegal shift. The movement of the backs, dubbed the "Pollard Shift" after coach Dr. J.W. Pollard, contributed to the series halted until 1948.
November 16, 2019: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played his last game for Alabama, suffering a major hip injury during Alabama’s 38-7 victory at Mississippi State. Tagovailoa was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes, giving him 31 on the season.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“There are a lot of guys who are heavily recruited who don’t pan out. At Alabama, you don’t see many of these guys sort of fall by the wayside and not develop. Most of these guys that Nick has and this coaching staff has, once they get their hands on them and they work with them, these guys turn out to be real good players.”- ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.