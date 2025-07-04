Alabama QB Commit Jett Thomalla on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's hang out on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we celebrate the Fourth of July by talking hotdogs, recruiting and getting to know Alabama's newest quarterback commit, Jett Thomalla.
The program opens by highlighting the holiday and the return of Joey "Jaws" Chestnut to the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog eating contest. How many will the 16-time champion consume this year? We discuss how many we each could eat in the allotted time.
The show then highlights two recruits who look likely to commit to the Crimson Tide this afternoon. Two high school teammates are both announcing their decisions and each is considering Alabama. The program highlights the week in recruiting and teases another 5-star addition on Saturday.
Lastly we turn to the meat of the program as we welcome Class of 2026 Alabama quarterback Jett Thomalla to the show. Thomalla discusses his recruitment, his style of play and what he liked most about the Crimson Tide.
