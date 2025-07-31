Alabama Rookies Learn Ratings for EA Sports Madden NFL 26: Roll Call
As Alabama football nears its season, nearly 10 former Crimson Tide standouts are heading toward their rookie years.
Similar to EA Sports College Football 26, these rookies are each given a rating out of 99 in EA Sports Madden NFL 26 that best fits their respective status on the depth chart. The renowned video game franchise recently released a list of seven 99 overall players that have been in the league for a few years, and on Wednesday, the company released its ratings for every rookie.
Here are the ratings for each Alabama rookie ordered by when they were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft:
Team, listed position, player, overall rating, notable attributes (also out of 99)
- Dallas Cowboys RG Tyler Booker: 77 with 94 strength
- Philadelphia Eagles OLB Jihaad Campbell: 76 with 89 speed
- Seattle Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe: 65 with 93 speed and 92 throw power
- New York Jets SS Malachi Moore: 68 with 89 acceleration
- Denver Broncos EDGE Que Robinson 67 with 88 toughness
- Seattle Seahawks FB Robbie Ouzts: 66 with 82 strength
- Indianapolis Colts DT Tim Smith: 67 with 90 toughness
- New England Patriots TE CJ Dippre (undrafted): 62 with 85 acceleration
- New Orleans Saints P James Burnip (undrafted): 69 with 91 kicking power
- Alabama associate athletic director and football chief operating officer Ellis Ponder is leaving the Crimson Tide and joining big-name agent Jimmy Sexton at CAA, per AL.com's Nick Kelly. Ponder had been at Alabama since 2015.
- Former Alabama men's basketball standouts Mark Sears, Noah Clowney and Clifford Omoruyi practiced with the Crimson Tide's current team. Guard Mark Sears has a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and Clifford Omoruyi is on an Exhibit-10 contract with the Toronto Raptors as they each near their rookie year. Clowney will be playing in his third NBA season in a couple of months.
- Buy tickets for the documentary film Nothing But A Winner, which chronicles the rise of Alabama football from Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's early days to Nick Saban's dynasty. Former Alabama standout and current Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey is the executive producer and his subjects include Crimson Tide greats like DeVonta Smith, Jonathan Allen, Ozzie Newsome and more.
- The watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the best defensive back in college football, came out on Wednesday but did not include any Alabama players. Cornerback Domani Jackson is a surprising snub from this watch list and an argument could be made that a couple of other members of the Crimson Tide secondary should've made the cut. Nevertheless, this is just a watch list and any defensive back in college football is eligible to win the award.
- Wesley Mallette, the father of Alabama men's basketball guard Houston Mallette, is joining the SEC as South Carolina's deputy athletics director.
- Crimson Tide product and current New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is making plays at training camp ahead of his second year in the NFL. McKinstry started in nine of 15 games last season, but is expected to be at the top of the depth chart in Week 1 of the regular season.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle wore the orange practice MVP jersey at the Miami Dolphins' training camp. The MVP also gets to choose the following day's playlist.
- Alabama volleyball received some new apparel with just under a month before the season opener.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
30 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 31, 1972: Antonio Langham was born in Town Creek, Ala.
July 31, 1990: Center Roger Shultz and quarterback Gary Hollingsworth represented Alabama at the annual SEC Football Media Week in Birmingham. Both were picked for the preseason All-SEC team along with teammates Siran Stacy, Terrill Chatman and Efrum Thomas.
July 31, 1997: NCAA Football 98 was released. The video game featured Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel on the cover. Although it’s considered the fifth edition of the game, it was EA Sports' first college football game to carry the name and logo of the NCAA.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Folks, this is the greatest individual defensive effort I have ever witnessed.”
— CBS announcer Brent Musburger talking about Derek Thomas during the 1988 Alabama-Penn State game.