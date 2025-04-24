Alabama Crimson Tide 2025 NFL Draft Tracker
The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here!
The terms "NFL Draft" and "Alabama football" more or less go hand in hand. This status is proven simply by the fact that the Crimson Tide has had at least one former player be selected in the first round of the annual event for the last 16 years. The previous record of 14 years was held by Miami from 1995-2008.
Alabama had nine players invited to the 2025 NFL Combine and has two other players hoping to be selected from April 24-26. Quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive guard Tyler Booker and linebacker Jihaad Campbell are at the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Alabama NFL Combine Invitees:
- Tyler Booker, guard
- James Burnip, punter
- Jihaad Campbell, inside linebacker
- CJ Dippre, tight end
- Jalen Milroe, quarterback
- Malachi Moore, defensive back
- Robbie Ouzts, tight end
- Que Robinson, outside linebacker
- Tim Smith, defensive lineman
The only former Crimson Tide players that are draft eligible that were not invited are kicker Graham Nicholson and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.
Nine is the first time Alabama hasn't had double-digit number of players invited to the combine since 2016. Ohio State led the way this year with 15 invites while Texas and Georgia both had 14.
BamaCentral will be tracking where and when the Crimson Tide products are selected right here. Be sure to refresh this page to see the live updates, as the first round kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Alabama Crimson Tide 2025 NFL Draft Tracker
This will be updated each time an Alabama player is selected.
Bama in the NFL:
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL