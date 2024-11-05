Alabama’s Cross Country Receives Heavy All-SEC Recognition: Roll Call, November 5, 2024
Alabama’s men's and women's cross country teams showed out in the SEC Championships on Nov. 1. The women’s team was crowned conference champions, while the men finished in second. Both teams' athletes were heavily awarded with All-SEC honors on Monday.
The women’s team placed four of their scoring-five contingent on All-SEC teams. The entirety of the men’s scoring-five contingent made it as well.
Women’s All-SEC recipients:
- First Team: Doris Lemngole and Brenda Tuwei
- Third Team: Pheline Mining and Addison Dorenkamp
- Dorenkamp, Mining and Tuwei all received All-Freshman accolades
Men’s All-SEC recipients:
- First Team- Victor Kiprop, Dismus Lokira and Dennis Kipruto
- Third Team- Hillary Cheruiyot and Hudson Hurst
- Kipruto and Lokira received All-Freshman honors.
In the SEC Championships, Lemngole was the winner of the women’s 6k as she ran it in a course record of 18:20.3. Alabama was the only school to place two runners in the top five of the women’s race, with Tuwei finishing in fourth. In the men’s 8k race, Kiprop finished in second with a time of 22:07.2.
Both teams, following their SEC Championships performance, retain their No. 1 rankings in their respective South Regions. The next clash is for the NCAA South Regionals, which will take place on Nov. 15.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Soccer vs. South Carolina, SEC Tournament Round 2, Pensacola, Fla., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: Alabama 115, New Orleans 53
- Men's basketball: Alabama 110, UNC Asheville 54
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball releases its Week 6 fall practice schedule
- Alabama linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson were named the Butkus Award semifinalists. This honor is given annually to the nation's top linebacker.
- Alabama women's basketball guards Aaliyah Nye and Sarah Ashlee Barker combined for 48 points in the dominant victory over New Orleans.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
November 5, 1977: Fullback Johnny Davis tallied 126 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns as Alabama defeated LSU in Baton Rouge, 24-3. Alabama had 26 first downs to the Tigers’ seven. "We are the threshold of being a great football team," Coach Paul Bryant said. – Bryant Museum
November 5, 2016: Alabama’s defense didn’t allow LSU to run an offensive play within the Crimson Tide 30-yard line as it pulled off a 10-0 victory in Baton Rouge. Jalen Hurts had 114 yards on 20 carries including a 21-yard touchdown run. He also completed 10 of 19 passes for 107 yards. The Tigers finished with 125 total yards.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“We've got some pretty hateful guys that play defense around here that are pretty good competitors. When they get challenged a little bit, they usually respond and I think they responded really well tonight." — Nick Saban after shutting out LSU 10-0 on this date in 2016.