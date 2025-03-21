Alabama's First Step at the Big Dance: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into the second day of the NCAA Tournament as the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the hardwood to start their championship quest.
The program opens with discussion from day one, lamenting over missed picks, celebrating strong performances and identifying three teams that played like national championship contenders on the first day of the tournament.
The show continues with head coach Nate Oats' comments about Robert Morris and his spotlight on three Colonials that could give the Crimson Tide trouble. What is the latest on Grant Nelson's knee? Will Alabama utilize the North Dakotan? What about freshman Derrion Reid's status, will the Crimson Tide get the McDonalds All-American back for the big dance?
The show dances all over the brackets before turning our attention to Alabama's women's game against Green Bay and then wrapping up the show highlighting Alabama baseball's big win over Tennessee.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
