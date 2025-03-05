Alabama's Last Home Game and First Spring Practice Viewing on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we talk about Auburn basketball's social media post, the Crimson Tide's basketball game against Florida and the first practice availability of the spring period.
The show opens with the Auburn Tigers who celebrated Alabama's demise over the weekend against Tennessee. Was it unusual to make the Tigers' championship moment about the Crimson Tide losing?
The show then dives into tonight's basketball game between Alabama and Florida. The last time the programs played the Gators destroyed Alabama in the SEC Tournament. Is Alabama out of gas? How will the Crimson Tide respond to Saturday's heartbreaking defeat?
We move from basketball into football as we're blessed to go to Alabama football practice on Wednesday. What should we look for in our limited availability? Who do we think will win the starting quarterback job? What conclusions can we draw from our time at the Mal Moore Athletic facility?
