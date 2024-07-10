Alabama's Strong Interior Offensive Linen on The Joe Gaither Show
The Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" focuses on EA Sports College Football 25 as they once again put more information out about the game to get the fans excited. Six Alabama player were listed in it's top 100 players list on Wednesday. We use the list to talk about the Crimson Tide and how this season may look a bit different than last year.
First, we identify the six player and where they're ranked. Are you surprised that Washington transfer Parker Brailsford is the highest rated Crimson Tide player in the game? How exciting is it that three representatives make up the interior of Alabama's offensive line with the struggles the unit has faced over the last few seasons?
Second, we pick three players on Alabama's roster that should have made the top 100 list. The Crimson Tide is one of the most talented teams in the nation in 2024, therefore we select our next three players that should have made the list and will be on the list by the time the season ends.
The program transitions to broader college football news as we react to Georgia and UCLA cancelling its 2025 and 2026 home-and-home series. Why did the Bulldogs and Bruins cancel its series and why is that bad for college football?
Lastly, we celebrate Crimson Tide quarterback commit Keelon Russell as he was honored by 247Sports in their newest prospect rankings. Russell becomes a 5-star propect in the eyes of 247Sports and cements himself as one of the best prospects in the upcoming class.
