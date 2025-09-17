Alabama Safety Named Jim Thorpe DB of the Week: Roll Call
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association named Alabama safety Bray Hubbard the defensive back of the week after his strong performance in the Crimson Tide's 38-14 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 3.
Hubbard recorded five tackles and two interceptions for the Crimson Tide with both takeaways ending Wisconsin drives into Alabama territory. The performance was Hubbard's first multi-interception game of his career. Hubbard is up to 13 tackles with one coming for a loss, two interceptions and one quarterback hit on the season through three games.
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, September 17, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
No results
Did You Notice?
- Three athletes with Alabama ties will compete at The 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Wednesday will feature current Crimson Tide track and field starDoris Lemngole in the 3,000m Seeplechase.
Former Alabama athletes Olivia Fotopoulou and Chris Robinson will also compete on Wednesday. Fotopoulou in a preliminary heat of the the 200-meter dash, while Robinson will run the 400-meter hurdles in a semi-final heat. The event can be seen on Peacock.
- Current Alabama track and field stars Dismus Lokira and Caren Kiplagat were named SEC Men's and Women's Runner of the Week, respectively. Lokira won the men's 8k individual title at the Southern Showcase behind a course-record time of 23:11.08 while Kiplagat won the women's 5k individual title, finishing in 16:18.76.
- Additionally, the men's team climbed in the rankings to No. 11, while the women's team rose to No. 6 nationally in the US Track and Field Cross Country rankings.
- Former Alabama football players Raekwon Davis and Eli Ricks got workouts with NFL teams on Tuesday. Davis with the New York Giants and Ricks with the Atlanta Falcons.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 17, 1988: It’s the day football wasn't played due to what became known as the Hurricane Bowl. Alabama coach Bill Curry refused to take his team to Texas A&M because of the threat of Hurricane Gilbert. Curry and Jackie Sherrill, the former roommate of Crimson Tide athletic director Steve Sloan, had a heated debate on national television on ESPN. The game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 1 (Alabama won 30-10) – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Mama called.” - Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he left Texas A&M for Alabama in 1958.
We'll Leave You with This:
Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith's fiance visited a fan in the hospital battling ovarian cancer dropping off a signed Philadelphia Eagles jersey to the patient.