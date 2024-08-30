Alabama Soccer Blows Out Florida Atlantic: Roll Call, August 30, 2024
Alabama soccer continued its winning streak with an 8-2 victory over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. It was the first time the Crimson Tide scored eight goals in a game since 2022.
Gianna Paul and Nadia Ramadan both netted two goals while Kiley Kukan, Kate Henderson, Kennedy Garcia and Madeline Padelski scored one apiece. Alabama is now 4-1 and will face Southern Miss at home on Sunday.
"There wasn't anything (different) we did this week or anything," head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "But just in general, you know, we always talk about being the aggressor and being on the front foot - dictating the pace and the tempo of the game and the territory, all of those things. I mean, I think this is a very aggressive team. And I thought that we looked aggressive tonight.
"We've got Southern Miss on Sunday and so like always, we certainly want to celebrate the win, but at the same time, we've got a job to do tomorrow. That's focus on our next opponent. So we got to get our mind right and know that Southern Miss is coming in to try to win this game, and we just need to make sure we're ready for Southern Miss. But we'll certainly enjoy tonight."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Volleyball vs. Grambling State, 12:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
- Volleyball vs. The Citadel, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 8, FAU 2
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
1 day
Did You Notice?
- Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne shared an update on new security screenings at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. They have centralized the security checkpoint on the south side of the stadium.
- Former Alabama quarterback Eli Holstein will start the season opener for Pitt according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel. Holstein did not play at Alabama as a true freshman in 2023.
- Justin Thomas got off to a strong start at the Tour Championship at East Lake. He shot a 5-under, 66 in the opening round.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 30, 1961: Upon hearing that Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd recommended teams increase the number of games from 10 to 12 and begin playing two games a year with archrivals, Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant endorsed the idea, saying he wanted the season opener as well as the year finale to be with Auburn at Legion Field. "It would be great for the state and a great revenue generator," Bryant said.
August 30, 1977: Shaun Alexander was born in Florence, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"If you want to talk [expletive] to the other team, join the [expletive] debate team.” – Nick Saban on his radio show before the 2019 season opener.