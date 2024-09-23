Alabama Soccer Draws with Tennessee: Roll Call, September 23, 2024
The Alabama soccer team is still yet to record a definitive result through two SEC matches, as the Crimson Tide's Sunday tilt against Tennessee ended in a 2-2 draw. The contest doubled as Alabama's first home match in conference play following a Thursday tie on the road against No. 11 Texas.
Alabama (7-2-2) remains unblemished at home, where it has sustained only one defeat in the past three seasons (2022-present), a stretch that includes five NCAA Tournament matches contested in Tuscaloosa in that span. The Crimson Tide had goals scored courtesy of forwards Nedya Sawan and Gianna Paul on Sunday against Tennessee.
"We knew Tennessee was a very good team. They're coming off big wins - a big win over a top-20 team in Memphis, and then tied against a very good UCLA team. We knew they were going to be a handful. Very athletic, very good at pressing and they're disruptive," said head coach Wes Hart. "Our crowd was awesome tonight! Grateful that so many fans turned out. I'm so thankful for the drumline too. We love feeding off the energy that our home crowd creates. They are a big reason we are so tough to beat at home."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis: ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C.
- Men's tennis: ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Soccer: drew 2-2 vs. Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's golf: finished 12th at OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields, Ill.
- Women's golf: finished 13th at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tenn.
- Men's tennis: Zach Foster finished up in singles play at the ITA All-American Championships in the pre-qualifying Round of 32 on Sunday.
- Women's tennis: set to continue play at ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C., through Sept. 29.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama running back and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry has played quite well since joining the Baltimore Ravens. His maiden campaign with the AFC North squad brought him to Dallas, opposite fellow veteran Ezekiel Elliott; the position matchup saw the NFL's two leaders in rushing touchdowns for active players square off. Henry is in front with 94. Elliott has 72.
- Former Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was initially questionable for the Detroit Lions' matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Arnold ended up playing, and wound up opposite rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- September 23, 1967: Alabama, fresh off an 11-0 season which featured a defense that yielded 37 points for the year, hosted Florida State in a night opener at Legion Field. Much to the chagrin of Coach Paul Bryant, the Seminoles scored as many points in one night as the '66 team gave up in a year. However, the Crimson Tide behind Kenny Stabler equaled the 37 posted by FSU for a high-scoring tie.
- September 23, 2017: Running back Damien Harris ran for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Bo Scarbrough added two more scores as No. 1 Alabama routed host Vanderbilt, 59-0. It was Alabama’s 19th straight win over the SEC East Division. The Crimson Tide outgained the Commodores 677-78, the largest margin in program history. It also set a school record with 38 first downs.
- September 23, 1989: Kevin Norwood was born in Biloxi, Mississippi.
- September 23, 1993: Reggie Ragland was born in Madison, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If anything goes bad, I did it. If anything goes semi-good, we did it. If anything goes real good, you did it. That’s all it takes to get people to win football games.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
