Alabama Soccer Drops Season Opener: Roll Call, August 16, 2024
The Alabama athletic calendar didn't get off to the best start. The Crimson Tide soccer team kicked off Alabama's play for the 2024-2025 school year on Thursday night at TCU.
No. 20 Alabama soccer (0-1-0) dropped its season opener to TCU (1-0-0), falling 3-0 in the match against the Horned Frogs.
TCU found a pair of first half goals from Caroline Kelly (28th minute) and Oli Pena (34th minute). Seven Castain would add the Horned Frogs’ third and final goal in the 51st minute of action. Alabama will look to bounce back with a trip to North Texas on Saturday night.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: TCU 3, Alabama 0
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener
15 days
Did You Notice?
- Four Alabama football players were named to preseason All-American teams by Sporting News. Center Parker Brailsford and kicker Graham Nicholson were named to the first team while guard Tyler Booker and defensive back Malachi Moore were on the second team.
- Alabama soccer junior Gianna Paul was named to the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List. he Hermann Trophy is the highest individual honor awarded in intercollegiate soccer and is given to the best individual male and female player, as voted on by NCAA Division I soccer coaches and announced by the United Soccer Coaches and Missouri Athletic Club (MAC).
- Alabama volleyball will play four nationally televised games this years with contests against Tennessee, Auburn and Georgia on the SEC Network, and Nov. 17's home game against Texas on ESPN.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 16, 1942: According to Birmingham journalist Naylor Stone, lieutenant Tom Borders, a Crimson Tide football player from 1939-40, was credited with shooting down the first German plane in Allied bomber-raids. Borders, a Birmingham native, was being hailed as a hero through the state, but sadly was killed in action several months later. – Bryant Museum
August 16, 2010: Alabama’s Dont’a Hightower, Mark Barron and Marcell Dareus were on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"The last thing he made us do before the game was get off the bus and put on those old, woolen, hot jerseys.” - Harry Gilmer about playing for coach Frank Thomas