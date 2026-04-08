Alabama Softball Freshman Earns SEC Honors: Roll Call

Alabama freshman infielder Ambrey Taylor was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week after contributing to the Crimson Tide's series victory over top ranked Texas.

Taylor batted .333 over the weekend and tied the team lead with four RBIs. She went 2-for-3 in Alabama's game two victory, hitting a solo home run and a two-RBI single to ensure the Crimson Tide tied the series.

Taylor is the third different Crimson Tide player to win SEC Freshman of the Week this year and it's the seventh weekly honor for the team this season.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Former Alabama basketball player and current Houston Rocket JD Davison had his two-way contract converted into a standard NBA contract on Tuesday. Davison has played 7.1 minutes per game in 27 games for the Rockets this season.

OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets announced they have converted two-way guard JD Davison to a standard NBA contract.



More info: https://t.co/RmgPR6IfGF pic.twitter.com/Rjttii69Xb — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 7, 2026

Alabama track and field's Joyce Oguama was named the Women's Southeastern Conference Co-Field Athlete of the Week after setting the Crimson Tide program record in the discus. She threw 62.13m, breaking a 21-year-old program record and becoming the nation's leader in the event this season.

No surprise here!



First meet with the Tide - school record, meet record, national season-leading mark in women's discus 👏



📰 https://t.co/TCkkMbzVHo@yea_ala | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/afq6CHAvhI — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) April 7, 2026

Rising junior Alabama forward Essence Cody is entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Cody averaged 11.5 points and 4 rebounds per game this past season.

NEWS: Alabama’s Essence Cody has entered the transfer portal, sources told @On3.



The 6-4 junior averaged 11.5 ppg and 4 rpg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6EPC pic.twitter.com/q74ukOdMxX — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 7, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday results:

Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday schedule:

Soccer: Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. CT, Starkville, Miss.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

153 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

April 8, 1975: “Toys in the Attic,” the third studio album by Aerosmith, was released by Columbia Records. It included the hit singles "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way." If you’re wondering what it has to do with Alabama athletics, take a very close look at the album cover.

April 8, 2015: Avery Johnson was formally introduced as the Alabama men’s basketball coach.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I haven’t gotten an earful yet, but I know it’s coming.” Nick Saban

The former Crimson Tide coach responded after a 2015 scrimmage when asked who his wife liked in the quarterback competition, eventually won by Jake Coker.

We'll Leave You With This:

One of Alabama's 16 Tuesday-night runs came off the bat of Alabama freshman Chase Kroberger as the New Jersey prospect recorded his first college hit with a home run against the Samford Bulldogs. Kroberger rounds the bases and then jumps into a waiting pile of teammates celebrating his accomplishment.

First career hit ✅

First career home run ✅



Alabama freshman Chase Kroberger goes yard for the first hit of his college career and the team goes crazy. The Moorestown, NJ native was Perfect Game’s No. 1 player in the state pic.twitter.com/3uAwMm4NaA — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) April 8, 2026

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