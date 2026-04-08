Alabama Softball Freshman Earns SEC Honors: Roll Call
Alabama freshman infielder Ambrey Taylor was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week after contributing to the Crimson Tide's series victory over top ranked Texas.
Taylor batted .333 over the weekend and tied the team lead with four RBIs. She went 2-for-3 in Alabama's game two victory, hitting a solo home run and a two-RBI single to ensure the Crimson Tide tied the series.
Taylor is the third different Crimson Tide player to win SEC Freshman of the Week this year and it's the seventh weekly honor for the team this season.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Former Alabama basketball player and current Houston Rocket JD Davison had his two-way contract converted into a standard NBA contract on Tuesday. Davison has played 7.1 minutes per game in 27 games for the Rockets this season.
Alabama track and field's Joyce Oguama was named the Women's Southeastern Conference Co-Field Athlete of the Week after setting the Crimson Tide program record in the discus. She threw 62.13m, breaking a 21-year-old program record and becoming the nation's leader in the event this season.
Rising junior Alabama forward Essence Cody is entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Cody averaged 11.5 points and 4 rebounds per game this past season.
Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday results:
- Baseball: Alabama 16, Samford 2
- Softball: Alabama 8, South Alabama 0
Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday schedule:
Soccer: Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. CT, Starkville, Miss.
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener
153 days
On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:
April 8, 1975: “Toys in the Attic,” the third studio album by Aerosmith, was released by Columbia Records. It included the hit singles "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way." If you’re wondering what it has to do with Alabama athletics, take a very close look at the album cover.
April 8, 2015: Avery Johnson was formally introduced as the Alabama men’s basketball coach.
Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I haven’t gotten an earful yet, but I know it’s coming.”Nick Saban
The former Crimson Tide coach responded after a 2015 scrimmage when asked who his wife liked in the quarterback competition, eventually won by Jake Coker.
We'll Leave You With This:
One of Alabama's 16 Tuesday-night runs came off the bat of Alabama freshman Chase Kroberger as the New Jersey prospect recorded his first college hit with a home run against the Samford Bulldogs. Kroberger rounds the bases and then jumps into a waiting pile of teammates celebrating his accomplishment.
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6