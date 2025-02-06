Bama Central

Alabama Softball Preseason Superlatives: Just a Minute

With the start of Team 29 just a day away, making some preseason predictions for the Crimson Tide.

Katie Windham

Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy and Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) talk against Jax State at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL on Sunday, Oct 27, 2024.
Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy and Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) talk against Jax State at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL on Sunday, Oct 27, 2024.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's softball writer Katie Windham assigns some preseason superlatives for the 2025 Alabama softball team with the season less than a day away.

Alabama softball opens the season Friday morning against Washington at the Candrea Classic in Arizona. With another season starting, I thought it would be fun to make some preseason predictions for the 2025 team.

Rookie of the Year- Audrey Vandagriff

The freshman outfielder has gotten a lot of praise this offseason and could start right away for the Crimson Tide. Vandagriff has power and speed, and I think she will make a big impact for Alabama all season long.

Newcomer of the Year- Brooke Ellestad

Getting Ellestad from the portal was a big win for the Crimson Tide. The infielder can play at shortstop or third base this season and brings a lot of power and consistency to the batting lineup. The Louisiana transfer led the Ragin Cajuns with 54 RBIs last season while hitting .398 with nine home runs. I think she'll be a constant in the batting lineup and in the field.

Best Hitter- Alexis Pupillo

Pupillo was one of the best players available in the transfer portal after a two-year career at Northern Iowa where she had a .382 batting average, 35 home runs and 98 RBIs. Alabama hasn't had a true power threat in the lineup since Bailey Hemphill graduated in 2021, and Pupillo could bring that element to the offense.

Best Pitcher- Jocelyn Briski

Even though Alabama has a five-woman pitching staff, if the Crimson Tide wants to have a succesful season culiminating in a Women's College World Series run, it will likely need Briski to step up as a true ace. And she definitely showed that she has that capability at times in her true freshman season, particularly the way she stepped up in the postseason.

Team MVP- Marlie Giles

The junior catcher was already unanimously chosen as a team captain by her teammates and appears to be the heart and soul of Team 29. She was one of Alabama's best hitters statistically last season despite missing five weeks. If she can stay healthy in 2025, Giles could once again lead Alabama in several categories as a leader on and off the field.

