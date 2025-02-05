The Returner Who 'Grew Up a Lot' for Alabama Softball This Offseason
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— From what uniform to wear to pregame music to choosing what's the best postgame meal, it can be challenging to get a group of college student athletes to completely agree on anything. But when Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy asked his players in exit interviews at the end of last season which returning players should be captains in 2025, he got a unanimous answer. Senior Kendal Clark and junior catcher Marlie Giles were named by every played interviewed.
Murphy asked both players in August if they would accept the role, because he wasn't going to force it, and they both agreed. And after working her way back from a broken arm injury late in the 2024 season, Giles has mad huge strides this offseason.
Ahead of No. 11 Alabama's season-opening tournament in Arizona, Murphy was asked which returner took the biggest steps this offseason that he's excited for people to see, and Giles was his first answer.
"I really think Marlie Giles grew up a lot in the offseason," Murphy said. "Very good athlete. She got stronger in the offseason. Her pitch selection is way better, and obviously she’s a very competitive person behind the plate. And I think that’s what this pitching staff needs is someone like her.”
Murphy said Giles is one of nine "green-light girls" on the team, meaning she has the green light to steal a base at any time. Catchers are stereotypically slow, but that isn't the case for Giles or fellow catcher Riley Valentine. However, catchers are stereotyped as power hitters often found in the heart of the batting order, and that could also be a role that Giles fulfills this season.
In Alabama's win over Duke at the Women's College World Series last summer, Giles went 2-for-3 with an RBI-double in the first inning to give Alabama the lead and had the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, which would prove to be the game-winner. Murphy said she "took off from there," and it's carried over throughout the fall and early practices this spring. She even hit a home run in Sunday's scrimmage.
Giles led the Crimson Tide with seven home runs last season, despite missing five weeks with the arm injury. Over the last three seasons, Alabama has only had two hitters reach double digit home runs (16 for Ashley Prange in 2023 and 10 for Bailey Dowling in 2022.) If Giles can become a consistent power threat in the middle of Alabama's lineup along with her speed, it will be a huge boost to an Alabama offense that has struggled to score runs over the last few years.
And when she's not catching, she could see playing time in the outfield according to Murphy. She's willing to do whatever it takes for the team to win. Giles takes the position as a team captain seriously.
"It means so much to me," Giles said in an interview with the Crimson Tide Sports Network. 'I love this team with my whole heart, and I love these girls and would do literally anything for any of them… Just knowing my teammates chose me to be captain kind of fills my heart up for the day. We’ve never had captains before on our team. This is the first time we’ve had a captain at least while I’ve been here. People choosing me to take that role really means a lot to me. I’m just so thankful that they trust me with that role and think I’m fit for it.”
As a captain, Giles will likely hold the primary catching duties this season for a pitching staff that features five arms: two returners (Jocelyn Briski and Alea Johnson) and three new faces (freshman Braya Hodges and transfers Emily Winstead and Catelyn Riley.)
"If you want someone competitive, she’s your girl," Briski said. "She refuses to lose. She refuses to quit. In our scrimmages, she has been the one that has been arguing everything, trying to win. That competitive fire is just naturally in her. It just fires me up as a pitcher knowing my battery mate, my catcher always wants to win, and it just makes me always want to win."
Giles and the rest of Team 29 will get the opportunity to show off those offseason improvements starting this weekend at the Candrea Classic in Arizona. Alabama opens the weekend on Friday at 10:30 a.m. against Washington and will play five total games in three days.