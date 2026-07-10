Alabama In-State Recruiting, CFB 27, and MLB Draft on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we take the recruiting conversation even further, reframe out expectations for Alabama based on our video game experience and look ahead to this weekend's MLB Draft.

The program begins by comparing the quality of prospects in the state of Alabama from the classes of 2026, 2027, and 2028. The difference is undeniable as the Crimson Tide has already begun focusing its attention on the Class of 2028. We chat about a quarterback who's expected to commit to Alabama this afternoon, as the staff continues to prioritize the most important position on the field.

We transition from recruiting into the release of EA Sports College Football 27 on Thursday. Gaither took the Alabama squad for a spin and walked away wondering if he should reframe his expectation for the upcoming season. Is Alabama going to be a playoff team in 2026?

Lastly, we discuss this weekend's Major League Baseball Draft as the Crimson Tide puts a bow on a successful season. How high will Justin Lebron be drafted this weekend? What is his biggest flaw? Will the Crimson Tide be able to get both its high-level pitching prospects to campus?

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