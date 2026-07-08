'An Easy Decision': Ryquan Butler Breaks Down His Commitment to Alabama

Ryquan Butler committed to Alabama on Tuesday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s fourth commit in the 2028 class.

The in-state linebacker from Loachapoka High School is currently unranked, but don’t expect him to be unranked for long. He is one of the most underrated players in the country, and his hard work has finally been getting noticed over the past few weeks as he has received offers from schools like Auburn, Tennessee, and Mississippi State, along with the Tide on June 1st.

“It was pretty much an easy decision," Butler told BamaCentral. Alabama has been my dream school since childhood and the relationship we’ve built over the months is great. We’ve been in contact, our conversations are very secure in my opinion — it's open and honest.

Even if it's someone’s dream school, in 2026, there is no guarantee that the player will end up there. But for Butler, Alabama provided more than just a childhood dream, but a program that was right for him.

“It’s also a program fit around my mindset, which is determination and the grit to not give up when it gets hard," Butler said. "Also, I would be surrounded by people who love the process of becoming the best just as much as I do.”

Butler helped Loachapoka go 8-4 last season, and over two years in high school, he has totaled over 150 tackles, eight sacks, and four fumble recoveries, despite being just an underclassman. A big reason for his success is his work ethic, and you can see that by how he approaches communication with the coaching staff. It's not about money like most players today, but about how to get better.

“I contact the coaches every week at least 3-4 times, asking about different coverages and different techniques that I can apply to my game. I also ask about personal things, really just anything. [Alabama recruiting coordinator] Jax Warsaw, big shoutout to him — that’s my bro forever. I can also ask him for anything.”

More Recruiting News

Four-star quarterback Kingston Preyear is set to commit on Friday. The in-state prospect is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and is down to Alabama, Florida, and Vanderbilt. Alabama already has one quarterback commit in the 2028 class from Charles Scott Jr.

Alabama recently offered Appalachian State commit Jalijah Rutledge. After missing out on receiver targets Cedrick Simmons and Kyren Caldwell, both of whom seemed like they were trending towards the Tide at one point, Alabama is looking to add another receiver in the 2027 class.

The Crimson Tide already has one commit in four-star Osani Gayles and is looking to land five-star Monshun Sales. If they do not land Sales, Alabama could also look towards four-star Ja’Hyde Brown, a Louisville commit, whose recruitment has blown up over the past few weeks.

Alabama Football 2028 Commits

CB Braylen Gibbs- Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN)

QB Charles Scott Jr.- Huguenot (Richmond, VA

LB Dustin Henry- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD

LB Ryquan Butler- Loachapoka (Notasulga, AL)

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