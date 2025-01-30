Alabama Survives a Scare in Starkville on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we break down and discuss Alabama's gutsy win over Mississippi State.
The show begins by discussing Mark Sears as all eyes were on the Muscle Shoals point guard to see how he would respond to the drama over the weekend. Sears played well, nearly managing a triple-double, but had one glaring stat that may indicate the pressure he felt to perform well in the face of all the noise.
The conversation continues by talking about Mouhamed Dioubate, Chris Youngblood and Derrion Reid as the trio each made an impact on the Alabama victory. Alabama finally saw the version of Youngblood they were looking for in the transfer portal, but are they getting enough out of Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoruyi?
The show concludes with abstract comments on Alabama's upcoming Junior Day, revenue in college sports and the Royal Rumble coming up this weekend.
