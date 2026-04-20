Morgan Wallen Trolled Bama Fans, Ty Simpson Created Controversy and Weekend Recap on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss concerts in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Ty Simpson's comments on Indiana's defense, the basketball program losing two players over the weekend and both diamond sports in action.

The show opens with Fernandez recounting his Saturday evening as he was one of the thousands in attendance for the Morgan Wallen concert. Was it worth the hassle? How did Bryant-Denny Stadium handle the crowd? Fernandez discusses Wallen's performance, his trolling of Alabama fans with orange wristbands and we debate who might play in the stadium next.

We move from the concert into football where Ty Simpson created a small controversy over the weekend in a seemingly innocent compliment of the Indiana defense. Why was Bryant Haines upset at the former Crimson Tide quarterback's take on his defense?

The show keeps rolling as we discuss Alabama basketball. The Crimson Tide saw two more players leave the program. Is Davion Hannah a significant loss? Will Amari Allen withdraw his name from the NBA Draft pool next month? We discuss Allen's impact and what it may take to get him back in Tuscaloosa for a second season.

Lastly, we transition to the baseball and softball diamonds where the programs had successful weekends. Alabama baseball took one game off top-five Texas, while the softball program swept bottom-dweller Kentucky to claim its sixth consecutive SEC series victory.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.