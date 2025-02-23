Alabama Swimming's Avery Wiseman Wins Silver Medal: Roll Call, February 23, 2025
Alabama Crimson Tide senior swimmer Avery Wiseman had a very productive trip to the SEC Championships in Athens, Ga. She won the silver medal in the 200 breaststroke on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide's men's relay team in the 400 freestyle, Zarek Wilson, Charlie Hawke, Kaique Alves and Toni Dragoja, also broke the school record for fastest time in the event. The men's and women's teams finished sixth overall in the full team standings.
Wiseman's medal represented her second career podium finish in the 200 breaststroke. She was third in the event back in 2023.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis: vs. Mississippi State and Georgia State in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 11 a.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: defeated No. 12 NC State 4-0 in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Men's basketball: defeated No. 17 Kentucky 96-83 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's tennis' lost 4-1 to South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
- Softball: defeated Drake in a doubleheader (19-0 game one, 11-2 game two) in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Swimming and diving: both Alabama's men's and women's teams finished sixth overall at SEC Championships in Athens, Ga.
- Women's soccer: hosted Kennesaw State and Southern Miss in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball star Collin Sexton, now with the Utah Jazz, will be re-evaluated next week as he recovers from a left ankle sprain. He has begun participating in on-court activities and is close to resuming action.
- Alabama baseball second baseman Brennen Norton hit a solo home run as part of the Crimson Tide's 4-0 win over No. 12 NC State on Saturday. It was no cheapie. The Jacksonville State transfer has made an impact early.
- The NBA G League congratulated former Crimson Tide basketball player Alex Reese on his signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. He's the 47th call-up this season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 188 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- February 23, 1963: Alabama baseball coach Tilden "Happy" Campbell died unexpectedly of a heart attack in his home. Campbell was a member of the 1935 Rose Bowl and national championship football team. He was beginning his 24th year as head baseball coach but also served as an assistant football coach from 1935-42 and again from 1947-55. Set to be pallbearers were Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, Hank Crisp, Red Drew, Grover Harkins, Joe Sewell, W.H. Pate, F.G. Hocutt and Marlin Moore.
- February 23, 1989: Darius Hanks was born in Norcross, Ga.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“[Coach Saban] asked his players if they wanted to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill, or if they wanted to work hard enough to be the best team in the country. And it's pretty clear what choice they made. That's the kind of tone this team sets, both on and off the field. It's why these young men — and this is something I’m very proud of — had the second highest graduation rate of any team ranked in the top 25. It shows that these guys have their priorities straight. Together, they contributed more than 3,500 hours of community service that Alabama students, student-athletes performed last year.”- President Barack Obama, 2010