Alabama Swimming Sweeps Delta State in Season Opener: Roll Call, September 28, 2024
The Alabama swim team won 30 of 31 events to claim a commanding victory on the road over Delta State in the team's season opener on Friday. The men's team won 218-44, and the women's team claimed a 117.5-44.5 victory on the way to a sweep for the Crimson Tide.
In addition to sweeping the relay events, the Crimson Tide saw a pair of individual wins from Leonardo Alcantara (500, 1,000 free), Bernardo Bondra de Almeida (200 free, 100 fly) and Tommy Hagar (100 back, 200 IM) on the men's side as Mackenzie Brandt (200, 500 free), Kate Christian (200 back, 200 IM) and Victoria Raymond (100, 200 fly) secured two individual wins on the women's side.
"This meet is always a great opportunity to see our newcomers compete and gauge our areas of improvement with our returners," head coach Margo Geer said in a press release. "It was also exciting to have Emily Jone sandJada Scott return to competition. We're excited for the win and now will focus on how to improve from here and prepare for the rest of the season."
Overall, Alabama had 29 swimmers, 13 males and 16 females, claim a first-place finish in either a relay or individual event.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Cross Country at Nicholls XC Invitational, Thibodaux, Louisiana, Women 8 a.m. / Men 8:30 a.m.
- Football vs. No. 2 Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships: Alabama’s No. 18-ranked doubles team of Andrii Zimnokh and Zach Foster fell in the quarterfinals of the consolation round to No. 72-ranked Luciano Tacchi and Luca Pow from Wake Forest (3-6, 6-8)
- Swimming at Delta State: Men's 218-44, Women's 117.5-44.5
Did You Notice?
- Alabama softball picked up a commitment from Torynn Slaughter out of Phoenix, Arizona. She is the No. 16 overall player in the class of 2026 according to Perfect Game.
- The Alabama baseball team opened fall practice on Friday inside of Sewell-Thomas Stadium to kick off Rob Vaughn's second season.
- The Alabama football team continued its tradition of hosting a kid for Make a Wish the Friday before football games.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 28, 2013: Coming off a lackluster win against Colorado State, and a week of soul searching, Alabama shut out No. 21 Ole Miss 25-0. T.J. Yeldon rushed for 121 yards and Kenyan Drake 99 as the Crimson Tide outgained the Rebels 434-205 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. "It'll be huge for the confidence of our players," Nick Saban said.
September 28, 1963: With the defense limiting Tulane to 99 yards, Alabama rolled to a 28-0 win over the Greenies at Ladd Stadium in Mobile. Quarterback Joe Namath, who passed only nine times, scored on a 1-yard run. Benny Nelson went 33 yards for a score. Billy Piper returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown. Hudson Harris also had a 20-yard touchdown run.
September 28, 2019: Alabama enjoyed a record-setting day en route to a 59-31 victory over Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeVonta Smith set Crimson Tide records with 274 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did likewise with six touchdown passes and topped A.J. McCarron’s career mark of 80 touchdowns responsible.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I can’t wait for tomorrow. Why? Because I get better looking every day.” – Joe Namath