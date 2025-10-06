Alabama Takes Down Vanderbilt at Home on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a victorious Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama's win over Vanderbilt in the SEC home opener. The Crimson Tide fought and clawed on defense, while Ty Simpson continued to perform admirably. The program got interrupted by a special guest as we talked about if this was the turning point for Alabama's season.
The program begins by discussing the Alabama quarterback's performance against the Commodores. Simpson showed more brilliance under center in the SEC home opener but had a few gaffs to learn from. Where has Simpson's last four weeks put him in Heisman Trophy discussion? Is he better than Bryce Young? What sets Simpson apart from his peers and what does he need to continue to improve on? The program talks about the last drive of the half, while highlighting his accountability on his first interception of the season.
We're then interrupted by a true friend who helps us discuss the Alabama defensive performance. The Crimson Tide gave up a few chunk runs in the early moments of the game, but buckled down and made life difficult on Diego Pavia and the Commodore offense.
We keep the show going by talking about Pavia and his antics. The Alabama fans' response to the victory and the events that unfolded on social media in the aftermath of the game. Did Pavia learn his lesson about talking trash?
The program concludes with storylines from around college football while highlighing specific plays from the Alabama-Vanderbilt game. What ways will Alabama use Kadyn Proctor on offense in the future and more.
