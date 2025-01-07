Alabama Tennis Teams Ranked in Preseason Coaches Poll: Roll Call, January 7, 2025
The preseason ITA Coaches Poll rankings have been officially released as spring tennis season is set to begin. Both the men’s and women’s teams have been placed in the top-25 to begin the year. The women’s team comes in at No. 22 and the men’s team will start the season at No. 19.
Both teams look to improve on their early exits in their respective NCAA Tennis Championships. The women’s team fell to SMU in the first round in a close one by a score of 4-3. The men’s team defeated Charlotte in the first round, but then fell to Duke in the second round by a score of 4-1.
The women’s team finished the 2023-24 season with a final record of 15-11 which was good enough to finish the year ranked 33rd by ITA. The men found a bit more success, finishing 18-13 and ranked 21st to close out the year and finishing fifth in the SEC standings.
The spring season starts for the men on Jan. 18 in a doubleheader in Tuscaloosa against Georgia Tech and Alabama State. The women’s first matchup is on January 20 in Greenville, South Carolina against Furman.
- Alabama safety and co-captain Malachi Moore announced his departure from the program, as he declared for the NFL Draft. Moore, who just wrapped up his final season of eligibility, has been a major contributor to the defense since his freshman year in 2020. Moore was a captain for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
- Alabama linebacker Que Robinson is ready for the next stage after finishing his final year of eligibility. Robinson logged 23 tackles, including seven for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in nine games before suffering a season-ending arm injury against LSU.
- Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith declared for the NFL Draft after finishing his final year of eligibility. Smith recorded 35 tackles, including four for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 13 games this season.
- Former Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett signed to the Houston Texans’ practice squad.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 7, 1971: Former Alabama baseball standout Frank Menechino was born in Staten Island, N.Y.
January 7, 1990: Bill Curry told the Alabama team that he was accepting another opportunity and leaving Tuscaloosa immediately.
January 7, 2010: Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Trent Richardson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama won its first national title since 1992 with a 37-21 victory over Texas in the BCS Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game early on, and Marcell Dareus picked off backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert's shovel pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.
January 7, 2013: Led by Eddie Lacy and AJ McCarron, Alabama destroyed Notre Dame for the BCS championship with a 42-14 victory in Miami, winning its second straight national title and third in four years. Lacy, the game's offensive MVP, ran for one touchdown and caught a pass for another in the final minute of the opening half while helping give the Crimson Tide a 28-0 lead. He finished with 140 yards on 20 carries, while McCarron was 20-for-28 for four touchdowns and 264 yards.
January 7, 2019: In the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between Alabama and Clemson, this time in Santa Clara, Calif., the Tigers evened the playoff series and beat the Crimson Tide for the national championship, 44-16. No. 1 Alabama was aiming to win its sixth national title in 10 years.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“We back!”
–– Mark Ingram Jr. after Alabama defeated Texas to win the national championship on this date in 2010.