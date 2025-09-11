Alabama Volleyball Defeats Wake Forest in Five Sets: Roll Call
Alabama volleyball outlasted Wake Forest 3-2 in a five-set battle on Wednesday evening in Foster Auditorium. The Crimson Tide boosts its record to 5-1 on the young season.
Alabama won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-18, respectively, but Wake Forest came back quickly with 25-23 and 28-26 decisions in the third and fourth.
The deciding frame went down to the wire. Tied at 12-12, a kill from junior Maddie Snider gave the Tide the lead and back-to-back kills from senior Sophie Agee and Snider closed out the set and match with a 15-12 score.
It's important to mention that graduate student Victoria Barrett led the team with a season-high 25 kills, one of which gave her the tremendous accolade of 1,500 career kills.
“I just keep seeing the culture of our team start to shine in all of these matches," Alabama head coach Rashinda Reed said in a press release. "I feel like even when we were down, we just kept battling. This just shows how relentless we are and these players are starting to identify that within themselves. To see that in such pressure situations is incredibly special. This team grows every single week and the future remains bright based on this fight within us.”
Here's the Roll Call for Thursday, September 11, 2025:
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's soccer at No. 17 South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf at Folds of Honor Collegiate: The Crimson Tide finished at 5-under par 847 to win by six shots and was the only team in the 15-team field to finish below par.
- Volleyball: Alabama 3, Wake Forest 2
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined in Week 1 of the NFL regular season. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle led the way as he tied a career-high with 12 tackles, while also hauling in an interception.
- Former Alabama and current Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is looking forward to this week's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore's secondary struggled in the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but it's headlined by three multi-time Pro Bowlers, including Crimson Tide's own Marlon Humphrey.
- Alabama BANDIT LT Overton has liked what he's seen from the Crimson Tide defensive line. He gave shoutouts to Jordan Renaud and London Simmons.
- Alabama baseball will be hosting a prospect camp at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Nov. 1-2. Register with this link.
- Former Alabama standout defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis was signed to the Bills' practice squad.
- The Philadelphia Eagles have released former Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks from their practice squad. Ricks was a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team from last season.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 11, 1913: William Monroe and Ida Kilgore Bryant of Moro Bottom, Ark., are the proud parents of a new son, Paul William. He would later be tagged with the nickname “Bear.”
September 11, 1995: Shaun Dion Hamilton was born in Montgomery, Ala.
September 11, 2010: Bobby Bowden, Joe Paterno and Nick Saban all meet on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium prior to the Crimson Tide’s 24-3 victory over Penn State
