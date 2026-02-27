Alabama Track and Field Sends 4 to Podium on First Day of SEC Indoors: Roll Call
Alabama track and field got off to a strong start at the SEC Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas on Thursday. Four different Crimson Tide athletes reached the podium across two different events.
Sophomore Katelyn Adel won her second SEC silver medal after winning second place at the 2025 SEC Outdoor championships in the heptathlon. Adel earned 4,312 points in the pentathlon, setting a new school record.
Her teammate Miracles Ailes was right on her feels, coming in third place to earn the bronze medal with 4,295 points.
Alabama also had a representative on the podium in the 5,000m race on both the men's and women's side. Dismus Lokira finished in second place on the men's side with a time of 13:36.33. Caren Kiplagat won bronze for the women with a time of 15:12.56, good for second-fastest in Alabama history.
The women's team is in first play after Day 1 with 33 total points and five of 17 events completed. The Alabama men's team is in third with 15 points. There are still 14 events to go on the men's side.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, February 27, 2026
- Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson ran an unofficial 4.58 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
- Offensive lineman Racin Delgatty, linebacker QB Reese and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins were named the student-athletes of the week for Alabama football. Delgatty and Thompkins are both transfer portal additions for the Crimson Tide.
- While he continues to fight legal battles to get back on the Crimson Tide this season, Charles Bediako played with Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup qualifier game. He finished with eight points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes.
Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:
- Track and field at SEC Indoor Championships:
Pentathlon
60m Hurdles
7th: Miracle Ailes | 8.51, PR – 1,015 points
10th: Katelyn Adel | 8.62, PR – 991 points
High Jump
1st: Ailes | 1.83m (6-0) – 1,016 points
3rd: Adel | 1.74m (5-8.50), tied PR – 903 points
Shot Put
1st: Adel | 13.63m (44-8.75), PR – 769 points
9th: Ailes | 11.89m (39-0.25), PR – 654 points
Long Jump
3rd: Ailes | 6.14m (20-1.75), season best – 893 points
12th: Adel | 5.79m (19-0) – 786 points
800m
5th: Adel | 2:17.14, PR – 863 points
14th: Ailes | 2:28.07, PR – 717 points
Final Standings
2nd: Adel | 4,312 points – PR, UA school record, Switzerland national 2026 season lead
3rd: Ailes | 4,295 points – PR, No. 2 all-time at UA
Heptathlon Day 1
60m
2nd: Harry Crosby | 6.99, season best – 886 points
4th: John Landers | 7:11, PR – 844 points
9th: Patrick Daves | 7.25 – 796 points
Long Jump
3rd: Landers | 6.94m (22-9.25) – 799 points
6th: Daves | 6.70m (21-11.75), tied PR – 743 points
Shot Put
6th: Landers | 11.94m (39-2.25), season best – 603 points
9th: Daves | 10.62m (34-10.25), PR – 523 points
High Jump
6th: Daves | 1.86m (6-1.25) – 679 points
7th: Landers | 1.83m (6-0) – 653 points
Running Point Total
5th: Landers | 2,899 points
7th: Daves | 2,741 points
DNF: Crosby
5,000m
2nd: Dismus Lokira | men’s | 13:36.33
3rd: Caren Kiplagat | women’s | 15.12.56 | PR, No. 2 all-time at UA
5th: Nelson Pariken | men’s | 13:41.82 | No. 8 all-time at UA
8th: Brenda Tuwei | women’s | 15:38.42 | season best
Distance Medley Relay
4th: Milicent Wafula, Macauley Flanagan, Gabriella Hernandez, Cynthia Jemutai | women’s | 10:58.96 | season best, UA school record
6th: Jackson Harris, Alex Osayemi, Colvin Bussey, Bismack Kipchirchir | men’s | 9:36.03 | season best
Long Jump
4th: Caelyn Harris | women’s | 6.49m (21-3.50) – PR, No. 2 all-time at UA
7th: Ryhan Balous | women’s | 6.23m (20-5.25) – PR, No. 7 all-time at UA
- Women's tennis: Alabama 4, Kentucky 3
- Women's basketball: No. 5 Vanderbilt 85, No. 24 Alabama 60
Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:
- Track and field at SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, All Day, SEC Network+, Live Stats
- Men's tennis vs. Tennessee State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., Watch
- Softball vs. St. Thomas, Tuscaloosa, 4 p.m., SEC Network+
- Men's tennis vs. Tennessee State, Tuscaloosa, 5 p.m., Watch
- Baseball vs. Iowa, Frisco, Texas, 6 p.m., Watch
- Softball vs. USF, Tuscaloosa, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+
- Gymnastics at LSU, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener
190 days
On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:
February 27, 1958: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant wrapped up hiring his first staff at Alabama, which included Jerry Claiborne, Dee Powell, Pat James, Carney Laslie, Phil Cutchin, Bobby Keith, Gene Stallings and Sam Bailey. – Bryant Museum
February 27, 1992: Adrian Hubbard was born in Washington, D.C.
Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
''He was just an old-fashioned coach with old-fashioned values who had the one thing a lot of coaches and administrators preach, but too few actually have. He had integrity.'' – John Clay in The Lexington Herald-Leader after Jerry Claiborne died of a heart attack in 2000
We'll leave you with this...
