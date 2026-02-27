Alabama track and field got off to a strong start at the SEC Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas on Thursday. Four different Crimson Tide athletes reached the podium across two different events.

Sophomore Katelyn Adel won her second SEC silver medal after winning second place at the 2025 SEC Outdoor championships in the heptathlon. Adel earned 4,312 points in the pentathlon, setting a new school record.

Remember the name Katelyn Adel! 🥈



- School record 4,312 points in the pentathlon 🐘

- Swiss pentathlon point-total season lead🇨🇭

- Back-to-back @SEC silver medalist (outdoor hep - 2025, indoor pen - 2026)#RollTide pic.twitter.com/vrFD4y0Bqq — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) February 26, 2026

Her teammate Miracles Ailes was right on her feels, coming in third place to earn the bronze medal with 4,295 points.

Alabama also had a representative on the podium in the 5,000m race on both the men's and women's side. Dismus Lokira finished in second place on the men's side with a time of 13:36.33. Caren Kiplagat won bronze for the women with a time of 15:12.56, good for second-fastest in Alabama history.

The women's team is in first play after Day 1 with 33 total points and five of 17 events completed. The Alabama men's team is in third with 15 points. There are still 14 events to go on the men's side.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, February 27, 2026

Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson ran an unofficial 4.58 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Offensive lineman Racin Delgatty, linebacker QB Reese and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins were named the student-athletes of the week for Alabama football. Delgatty and Thompkins are both transfer portal additions for the Crimson Tide.

While he continues to fight legal battles to get back on the Crimson Tide this season, Charles Bediako played with Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup qualifier game. He finished with eight points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes.

Charles Bediako in the starting lineup tonight for Team Canada vs Puerto Rico in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/JLWxyi2xdr — Alabama Roundball (@BamaRoundball) February 27, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

Track and field at SEC Indoor Championships:

Pentathlon

60m Hurdles

7th: Miracle Ailes | 8.51, PR – 1,015 points

10th: Katelyn Adel | 8.62, PR – 991 points

High Jump

1st: Ailes | 1.83m (6-0) – 1,016 points

3rd: Adel | 1.74m (5-8.50), tied PR – 903 points

Shot Put

1st: Adel | 13.63m (44-8.75), PR – 769 points

9th: Ailes | 11.89m (39-0.25), PR – 654 points

Long Jump

3rd: Ailes | 6.14m (20-1.75), season best – 893 points

12th: Adel | 5.79m (19-0) – 786 points

800m

5th: Adel | 2:17.14, PR – 863 points

14th: Ailes | 2:28.07, PR – 717 points

Final Standings

2nd: Adel | 4,312 points – PR, UA school record, Switzerland national 2026 season lead

3rd: Ailes | 4,295 points – PR, No. 2 all-time at UA

Heptathlon Day 1

60m

2nd: Harry Crosby | 6.99, season best – 886 points

4th: John Landers | 7:11, PR – 844 points

9th: Patrick Daves | 7.25 – 796 points

Long Jump

3rd: Landers | 6.94m (22-9.25) – 799 points

6th: Daves | 6.70m (21-11.75), tied PR – 743 points

Shot Put

6th: Landers | 11.94m (39-2.25), season best – 603 points

9th: Daves | 10.62m (34-10.25), PR – 523 points

High Jump

6th: Daves | 1.86m (6-1.25) – 679 points

7th: Landers | 1.83m (6-0) – 653 points

Running Point Total

5th: Landers | 2,899 points

7th: Daves | 2,741 points

DNF: Crosby

5,000m

2nd: Dismus Lokira | men’s | 13:36.33

3rd: Caren Kiplagat | women’s | 15.12.56 | PR, No. 2 all-time at UA

5th: Nelson Pariken | men’s | 13:41.82 | No. 8 all-time at UA

8th: Brenda Tuwei | women’s | 15:38.42 | season best

Distance Medley Relay

4th: Milicent Wafula, Macauley Flanagan, Gabriella Hernandez, Cynthia Jemutai | women’s | 10:58.96 | season best, UA school record

6th: Jackson Harris, Alex Osayemi, Colvin Bussey, Bismack Kipchirchir | men’s | 9:36.03 | season best

Long Jump

4th: Caelyn Harris | women’s | 6.49m (21-3.50) – PR, No. 2 all-time at UA

7th: Ryhan Balous | women’s | 6.23m (20-5.25) – PR, No. 7 all-time at UA

Women's tennis: Alabama 4, Kentucky 3

Women's basketball: No. 5 Vanderbilt 85, No. 24 Alabama 60

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Track and field at SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, All Day, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Men's tennis vs. Tennessee State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., Watch

Softball vs. St. Thomas, Tuscaloosa, 4 p.m., SEC Network+

Men's tennis vs. Tennessee State, Tuscaloosa, 5 p.m., Watch

Baseball vs. Iowa, Frisco, Texas, 6 p.m., Watch

Softball vs. USF, Tuscaloosa, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Gymnastics at LSU, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

190 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 27, 1958: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant wrapped up hiring his first staff at Alabama, which included Jerry Claiborne, Dee Powell, Pat James, Carney Laslie, Phil Cutchin, Bobby Keith, Gene Stallings and Sam Bailey. – Bryant Museum

February 27, 1992: Adrian Hubbard was born in Washington, D.C.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

''He was just an old-fashioned coach with old-fashioned values who had the one thing a lot of coaches and administrators preach, but too few actually have. He had integrity.'' – John Clay in The Lexington Herald-Leader after Jerry Claiborne died of a heart attack in 2000

We'll leave you with this...

Check us out on: