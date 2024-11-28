Alabama Track and Field Wins Two USTFCCCA South Region Yearly Honors: Roll Call, November 28 and 29, 2024
The United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association announced on Wednesday that Alabama cross country head coach Dan Waters and sophomore sensation Doris Lemngole were named the South Region Men's/Women's Coach and Women's Athlete of the Year, respectively.
Waters led the Alabama men's and women's squads to two top-20 finishes at the 2024 NCAA Cross Country Championships, a program sweep at the South Regional Championships and an additional pair of top-two finishes at the Southeastern Conference Championships, including the women's second conference title in three years.
Simply put, Lemngole can't stop winning at Alabama as most recently she won the NCAA Cross Country Individual National Championship on Nov. 23.
Lemngole was named the SEC's 2024 Women's Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Oct. 30, as per the voting results from the conference's head coaches. Lemngole is the first Alabama women's cross country athlete to be named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year since Mercy Chelangat took home the prestigious honor in 2021.
Lemngole, who maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a 2024 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll member and USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree, is a four-time All-American with dominating runs throughout her Crimson Tide career.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Basketball: Alabama 95, Rutgers 90
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Volleyball vs. LSU, 3 p.m. CT, SECN+
Did You Notice?
- Alabama safety Malachi Moore accepted a Senior Bowl invite, joining punter James Burnip as the second member of the Crimson Tide to play among the best upperclassmen in the country.
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was named one of 16 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. This honor is given annually to the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell, such as integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity, in addition to the tenacity to persist and the determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
- Crimson Tide product and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will be representing his foundation through his cleats ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
- Many former Alabama standouts shined in Week 12 of the NFL regular season. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 28, 1965: Softball coach Patrick Murphy was born in Waterloo, Iowa.
November 28, 1981: Win No. 315 for Paul W. “Bear” Bryant does not come easily as the Crimson Tide had to rally behind Walter Lewis and Linnie Patrick to a 28-17 win over Auburn at Legion Field. With the victory, the coach tops Almos Alonzo Stagg for most wins in college football history.
On This Friday in Crimson Tide History:
November 29, 1894: Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.
November 29, 1971: Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, Idaho.
November 29, 1993: Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“’Bout all I did was stick with it."- Paul W. Bryant on notching win No. 315
Friday's Crimson Tide Quotes
"I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that."- Nick Saban on win over Auburn in 2008
“Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.”- Nick Saban