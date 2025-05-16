Alabama Track's Victor Kiprop Captures Fourth Straight SEC Title: Roll Call, May 16, 2025
Alabama distance runner Victor Kiprop captured the SEC 10,000-meter title for the fourth straight season Thursday night at the 2025 SEC Track and Field Championship meet in Lexington, Kentucky with a a come-from-behind sprint and a time of 30:10.85.
He is the first athlete in SEC history to win the event four years in a row, and it's is Alabama track's eighth straight title in a row in the event. The Crimson Tide also had Dismus Lokira (third, 30:19.60), Hillary Cheruiyot (sixth, 30:26.29) and Dennis Kipruto (eighth, 30:31.47) finish in the top-10 of the event, helping to contribute 20 points towards the men's team score.
After one day at the SEC championship, the men's team is in second place with 26 points, and the women's team is in 12th with three points. There are still two days of competition remaining.
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and field at outdoor SEC Championships, Lexington, Kentucky, All Day
- Softball vs. Jackson State in NCAA Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN+
- Baseball at Florida, Gainesville, Florida, 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Track and field at SEC Championships: Men's team- 2nd place (26 points), Women's team- 12th place (three points)
Did You Notice?
- Alabama hammer thrower RJ Decker used a PR-setting, 68.39-meter throw (224-2) on his second attempt to win a bronze medal at the SEC championships.
- It wasn't the best start for former Alabama golfers at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina on Thursday. Davis Riley leads the Crimson Tide pack as he shot a 71 to be even and tied for 46th. Justin Thomas is 2-over par and T73rd.
- Alabama softball's Audrey Vandagriff, Catelyn Riley and Kali Heivilin were all named NFCA First Team All-Region. The three First Team honorees are the Crimson Tide’s most since 2021.
- Former Alabama WBB player Hannah Barber was named an assisstant coach just up the road at Samford.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
106 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 16, 1964: A pair of football players earned All-SEC Western Division status in baseball. Outfielder Mickey Andrews, who led the team in hitting with his .324 average, was chosen along with catcher Buddy French. Both were expected to be key members of the football team in the fall. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Dixie Howell, the human Howitzer from Hartford, Alabama blasted the Rose Bowl dreams of Stanford today with one of the greatest exhibitions football has every known.” — Grantland Rice at the 1935 Rose Bowl.